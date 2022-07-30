Guillermo del Toro's Hellboy Returns with New Iron Studios MiniCo

I love it when an actor is so good at a comic book role that that is the only way you picture that character from then on. A few of these instances have occurred, like with live-action Spider-Man villains Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus. We also have Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and, of course, we have Guillermo del Toro's version of Hellboy with Ron Perlman. Those versions of Hellboy were truly fantastic, and I wish we got more of it. I did really enjoy the new David Harbour version of Hellboy, and I would love to see more of him as well. However, it is hard to beat the greats, and Iron Studios knows that as they debut their new Hellboy II: The Golden Army MiniCo statue.

Hellboy is back and with a sweet cartoony MiniCo design that is just awesome to see and comes in at 5.9" tall. The design of this devil man comes right from Guillermo del Toro's films from his enlarged arm, trench coat, and of course, the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense belt buckle. Hellboy is drinking soda, and one of his cats is displayed at his feet. If you love those films, then this MiniCo is right for you, and I know I will be getting one. The Hellboy MiniCo from Iron Studios is priced at $44, set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

"Next to one of his many small feline pets, the red giant with yellow eyes and black hair plays with his kitten using his long tail and his right hand made of stone, while quenching his thirst with a can of his favorite beverage. With the body covered by an overcoat and wearing tactical pants and boots, he brings the Samaritan on his waist, an extremely large weapon used for eliminating monsters, in a holster attached to a belt with a buckle bearing the B.P.R.D logo, an organization of which he is part of."

"One of the most beloved and charismatic modern heroes in the comics, movies, animations, and video games gets his first statue by Iron Studios in the stylized Toy Art version "Hellboy – Hellboy – MiniCo", inspired by his original movie from 2004 written and directed by the iconic Guillermo del Toro."

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in PVC

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 5.9 in (H) x 3.5 in (W) x 3.5 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.5 lbs

MSRP: USD 39,99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Second quarter of 2023