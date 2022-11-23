Hank McCoy Is The Worst He Has Ever Been (X-Force #34 XSpoilers)

Hank McCoy, the Beast, really is the worst. The bumptious mix of intellect and strength, has become the maddest of scientists, rivalling the High Evolutionary and Mister Sinister in the Marvel Universe.

Even before Krakoa, in Brian Bendis' All-New X-Men, he decided to completely disrupt the time-stream by dragging the original five X-Men younger selves to the present day, all to stop a make-believe mutant genocide he claimed Scott Summers would be responsible for. This of course is an outright lie to convince them to come with him, abducting teenagers on false pretences, which would even cause the Watcher to be disgusted. In Inhumans vs. X-Men, when he learns the dire fact that the Mists were impregnating the entire atmosphere of the planet and would leave Earth uninhabitable to mutants, instead of standing up to fight or sharing his findings with the Inhumans, he decides that it means all mutants should run away. The war between mutants and Inhumans ends, as does the threat of the Terrigen Mists, when Queen Medusa is actually told that the point of no return is fast approaching and she destroys the Mists herself, rather than see an entire group of people suffer and die for it. Beast only had to have told her, and the whole war could have been avoided. And in Secret Empire, does a deal with Hydra and the Nazi Captain America for a mutant nation in Canada, in return for propping the fascist government up.

During the Krakoa Era, he has been launching hit squads, creating genetic methods of warfare, with his mistakes getting out of hand and having to be dealt with, with any dead dismissed. He has pushed for interning any Russian mutants on Krakoa, in public, aiming to create fear and paranoia amongst Krakoans. He is consistently lying, deceiving and trying not to get caught. So naturally, he might as well be opposed to mutant immigration to Krakoa.

And today? Well, X-Force continues to make things worse.

Stepping outside the judicial restraints of Krakoa by opening a space prison, outside of the jurisdiction of Krakoa, Earth or Arakko.

And also using whichever prisoners end up there as genetic experiments. Hank McCoy? Space Nazi.

Is the Beast worse than the Dark Beast now? Is he up there with Mengels? Can he ever be redeemed now?

X-FORCE #34

MARVEL COMICS

SEP221009

(W) Ben Percy (A) Christopher Allen (CA) Joshua Cassara

IN SPACE, NO ONE CAN HEAR YOU SNIKT!

The planet Arakko is a new target for Arakkii pirate SEVYR BLACKMORE! But where there's crime, there's inevitably punishment. And that's where X-FORCE comes in along with hired hands MAVERICK and the MERCS! But are even their combined forces up to the task of keeping these deadly warriors from overrunning the solar system! PARENTAL ADVISORY In Shops: Nov 23, 2022 SRP: $3.99