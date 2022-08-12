Harley Quinn #20 Preview: Snyderverse Restored?

In this preview of Harley Quinn #20, Luke Fox reveals he hid Element-X on the moon after seeing a vision of a dark, gritty superhero battle resulting in millions of deaths. So a Zack Snyder movie? Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #20

DC Comics

0622DC064

0622DC065 – Harley Quinn #20 Derrick Chew Cover – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Georges Duarte (CA) Jonboy Meyers

I went to the moon to eat cheese and fight aliens…and I'm all outta cheese. Actually, there wasn't any cheese. I think that's a myth…but aliens, hooo boy, do we have aliens! Horace Reginald Giger would be proud! What? No…I'm positive that's what H.R. stands for. Anyway, this alien-monster-thing might not get a chance to devour Task Force XX, because we're probably gonna kill each other first. What'd you expect, sendin' a buncha angry villains to space without any cheese? I warned ya! The Harley Quinn and Task Force XX space event you've always needed continues here. Cheese not included.

In Shops: 8/16/2022

SRP: $3.99

