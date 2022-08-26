Harley Quinn 2022 Annual #1 Preview: Task Force XX Conclusion

Preview the conclusion of Task Force XX in Harley Quinn 2022 Annual #1 before Harley gets her whole status quo reset for her 30th anniversary. Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN 2022 ANNUAL #1

DC Comics

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Simone Buonfantino, Various (CA) David LaFuente

Do you know what ol' Grandma Quinzel used to say? Live long and fight alien monsters to save Earth! She was full of wisdom like that. And only Task Force XX can save our little blue marble from suffering a full-scale alien takeover! Not all of us are going to survive, but at least we'll look really good dying thanks to Luke Fox providin' some new gear. Tune in for the final installment of Harley Quinn's Task Force XX Space Extravaganza, plus the start of a new status quo for Harley Quinn!

In Shops: 8/30/2022

SRP: $5.99

