Harley Quinn #7 Preview: The Key to Poison Ivy's Heart?

Harley Quinn #7 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, in this preview, Keepsake desperately wants to control Gotham City. But to control Gotham City, he needs Poison Ivy. And to control Poison Ivy, he needs Harley Quinn. Or so Hugo Strange keeps telling him. Check out the preview below.

HARLEY QUINN #7

DC Comics

0721DC025

0721DC026 – HARLEY QUINN #7 CVR B DERRICK CHEW CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $4.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Laura Braga (CA) Riley Rossmo

Heya, folks, Harley Quinn here! In case you all haven't noticed…things have been a little wild lately. Hugo Strange, out-of-control orderlies, kidnapped clowns, and a new villain named Keepsake…it's a lot for any one former villain turned antihero turned real hero with impeccable fashion sense to handle. I'm talkin' about ME if that wasn't clear. With all the Fear State happening in Gotham, I thought it would be a good time to go on a little camping trip. But, turns out, Gotham is gonna be Gotham…Keepsake's forming a new army, Hugo's playin' dress-up, and the city is literally tearing itself apart. This looks like a job for Harley Quinn, Kevin, and…the Gardener? Oh yeah, Bella's in this one, too! I just love her little plant dogs!

In Shops: 9/28/2021

SRP: $3.99