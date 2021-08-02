Has Lobo Turned Over a New Leaf in Crush & Lobo #3? [Preview]

Crush & Lobo #3 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview of the issue, we find Lobo taking part in group therapy in space prison. And by taking part, no, we don't mean murdering everyone involved. It looks like The Main Man is trying to turn over a new leaf. Can he be trusted? Check out the preview below.

CRUSH & LOBO #3 (OF 8)
DC Comics
0621DC097
0621DC098 – CRUSH & LOBO #3 (OF 8) CVR B KHARY RANDOLPH CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Bernard Chang
What's a girl supposed to say when she finally comes face to face with her murderous father in space prison? Crush better hurry up and figure it out, because all Lobo wants to talk about is…his feelings? Gross! But maybe the Main Man really did change his stripes. Maybe group therapy with the other inmates really worked. Maybe this isn't all just some elaborate ploy Crush hasn't quite figured out yet— Aw, c'mon. You're not actually buying this therapy crap, are you?
In Shops: 8/3/2021
SRP: $3.99

