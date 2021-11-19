Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #1 Preview – Synergy w/ Disney+, Rennerbronies

Dear readers, it's Friday night, and as promised in the sacred covenant between Bleeding Cool and you, we bring you Friday Night Previews, a marathon of previews of all the DC and Marvel comics coming out next week that screams: "Jude Terror will have to write less articles during the week thanks to this." A clickbait headline here, a snarky SEO-keyword-rich sentence or two there, and these previews are ready for your reading pleasure. Up next is Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #1, in stores just in time to capitalize on that massive Disney+ crossover audience that will be flocking to comic book stores to purchase any available Hawkeye merchandise once the show launches. Yes, that's right, this is a comic meant for the Rennerbronies. Check out the preview below.

HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #1 (OF 5)

Marieke Nijkamp (W) • Enid Balám (A) • Cover by Jahnoy Lindsay

Variant cover by Phil Noto

Variant cover by Enid Balám

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

Kate's heading home!

Or at least, back to New York. And as much as she wants to go back to where her friends – her chosen family – are, she's changed since she was last on the East Coast. So she's picked up a pit stop case first. A confidence-booster, to prove to herself she's making the right decision and not going to backslide into her past just by changing time zones.

Besides, the case is perfect: Swanky resort? Check. Jewel heist? Check. Almost definitely 100% a trap? Check.

Don't miss this exciting new miniseries from New York Times bestselling writer Marieke Nijkamp and artist Enid Balám!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.