Heart Eyes #1 by Hopeless & Ibáñez in Vault Comics July 2022 Solicits

Barbaric returns with volume 2, Barbaric: Axe To Grind by Michael Moreci and Nathan Gooden in Vault Comics' July 2022 solicits and solicitations, as well as the launch of Heart Eyes #1 by Dennis Hopeless and Víctor Ibáñez,..

Barbaric: Axe To Grind #1

WRITER | MICHAEL MORECI

ARTIST & COVER ART | NATHAN GOODEN

COVER B | CORIN HOWELL

Vault Comics

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/27/2022 | FOC 6/26/2022

It's the moment we've all been waiting for–the start of an all-new arc of BARBARIC! Follow Owen and his magical companion, the tender, talking Axe as they spread kindness and hope in a world gone bad…just kidding! Owen, Axe, and Soren are back, and so is all the mayhem and bloodshed that follows them wherever they go! This time, they're out to settle an old score against Gladius, a wicked a$$hole who did Owen wrong way back in his barbarian days… As always…IT'S JUST F***ING BARBARIC!

Heart Eyes #1

WRITER | DENNIS HOPELESS

ARTIST & COVER ARTIST | VICTOR IBANEZ

COVER B: CORIN HOWELL

Vault Comics

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/27/2022 | FOC 6/26/2022

Sanity-eating monsters ended humanity. The unlucky few who survived now hide in the cracks of a broken world. And yet somehow, beneath the graveyard that used to be San Antonio, Rico met Lupe, the girl of his dreams. But how did she get here? And why is she smiling? No one survives out in the street. No one smiles where the monsters lurk. . .

Mindset #2

WRITER | ZACK KAPLAN

ARTIST | JOHN PEARSON

COVER A | JOHN PEARSON

COVER B | MARTIN SIMMONDS

Vault Comics

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/27/2022 | FOC 6/26/2022

After awkward dreamer Ben Sharp accidentally stumbles upon a real life mind control signal, he and his friends set out to experiment on its mechanics and test its limits. But as they flirt with absolute control and invade Silicon Valley's glitziest parties, they're forced to ask just how far each will go with their newfound power?

The Rush

The Complete Series

WRITER | SI SPURRIER

ARTIST & COVER ARTIST | NATHAN GOODEN

Vault Comics

FULL COLOR | 160 PAGES | $17.99

IN-STORE DATE | 8/10/2022 | FOC 6/5/2022

This Hungry Earth Reddens Under Snowclad Hills. 1899, Yukon Territory. A frozen frontier, bloodied and bruised by the last great Gold Rush. But in the lawless wastes to the North, something whispers in the hindbrains of men, drawing them to a blighted valley, where giant spidertracks mark the snow and impossible guns roar in the night. To Brokehoof, where gold and blood are mined alike. Now, stumbling towards its haunted forests comes a woman gripped not by greed, but the snarling rage of a mother in search of her child… From Si Spurrier (Way of X, Hellblazer) and Nathan C. Gooden (Barbaric, Dark One) comes THE RUSH, a dark, lyrical delve into the horror and madness of the wild Yukon. Collects the entire series. For fans of The Terror, Fortitude, Coda, and Moonshine. . .

Wrassle Castle

WRITERS | PAUL TOBIN & COLLEEN COOVER

ARTIST & COVER ARTIST | GALAAD

0522VL265

FULL COLOR | 120 PAGES | $9.99

IN-STORE DATE 8/31/2022 | FOC 6/26/2022

Lydia Riverthane readies herself for the finals of the Wrassle Castle tournament, hoping to win her brother's freedom and get back his good name. But Lydia and her diverse group of friends, Chelsea, Nyle, and Dee, discover that the plot against the Riverthane family goes deeper than any of them thought. Lydia will have to dig deep and unlock the secrets behind her own wrassling if she wants to have any hope of saving her home and family. Book 3 of the three-book original graphic novel series. "A rock 'em sock 'em hum-dandy knock-out of a graphic novel !" Shannon Watters, Co-Creator of Lumberjanes

Shadow Service #14

Writer | Cavan Scott

Artist | Corin Howell

Cover A | Corin Howell

Cover B | Rye Hickman

Vault Comics

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99

IN-Store Date 7/27/2022 | FOC 6/26/2022

MI666 on its knees. With the headquarters of the British Supernatural Spy service destroyed and its agents either dead or missing, Gina Meyer must team up with the person she trusts least to discover who is behind the attack. Globe-trotting occult espionage from New York Times bestseller Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic) and Corin Howell (Wonder Woman)