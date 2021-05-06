Hector Torres, The New PRH International Comics Senior Sales Manager

All sorts of shoes are dropping for the direct comic book market centipede right now. The direct market, for those who need a little catch up, is the non-returnable comic book distribution system set up by Phil Seuling in the seventies to serve North American comic book shops, and taken more globally by Diamond Comic Distributors in the nineties. Because Penguin Random House (PRH), recently appointed the exclusive direct comic book distribution company for Marvel Comics, has its sights set on more than the USA. More than Canada and the UK as well. It appears to be taking the direct market truly global.

Which is why, as part of PRH's ramping up of their International Sales and distribution efforts for their comics and graphic-novel publishing clients, Penguin Random House has just announced the promotion of New York-based Hector Torres.

Hector Torres is the new Senior Sales Manager, International Direct Comic Market and the Caribbean, Penguin Random House. He will report to Mike Zaug, PRH VP, International Sales Director Americas, International Special Markets, Operations & Education.

In this new role, Hector will manage the sales for all PRH published and distributed titles into the International Comic Store Market in all territories outside the U.S., the UK, and Canada, as well as continue to oversee sales into the Caribbean.

Previous to this role, Hector Torres worked as part of the PRH International Sales team for the past 10 years as a sales manager for the Caribbean and Latin America. Before that, he was a buyer and manager at Borders in Puerto Rico for 11 years. PRH states that "Hector will bring his strong customer-focused sales experience to this new role, along with his passion for comics and graphic novels."

Hector, like Tyne Hunter, is a member of the Penguin Random House U.S. Sales team, whose responsibilities encompass their Penguin Random House Publisher Services (PRHPS) group which represents their outside-publisher clients.