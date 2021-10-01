Hellions #16 Preview: Everybody Reaps What They've Sown

Hellions #16 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview, we find the titular Hellions basking in the destruction of Sinister's Murderworld Cloning Facility at the hands of Havok at the end of last issue. Havok, of course, is whimpering on the ground after blowing the place to smithereens. But it may be worse for Psylocke, considering Havok may have destroyed the computers that held the digital consciousness of her own daughter! Oopsie! Check out the preview below.

HELLIONS #16

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211150

AUG211151 – HELLIONS #16 NAUCK VAR – $3.99

AUG211152 – HELLIONS #16 JUSKO MARVEL MASTERPIECES VAR – $3.99

(W) Zeb Wells (A / CA) Stephen Segovia

FALLOUT!

The wheels have come off the Hellions bandwagon. They might all hate one another, but Nanny LOVES her latest addition! Who would be so cruel as to stomp on her happiness? It's not who you think! PARENTAL ADVISORY

In Shops: 10/6/2021

SRP: $3.99

