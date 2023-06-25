Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Beware, heritage auctions, pre-code horror

Heritage Auctions Featuring An All-Time Wacky Cover Right Now

This cover for Beware #12 from 1954 is crazy cool, and probably scared people back then. Go to Heritage Auctions to buy it.

Heritage Auctions has more pre-code horror and sci-fi than you can shake a stick at, and for my money, this is one of the coolest, weirdest covers that I have seen go through there. So much to unpack here. Beware #12, published by Trojan in 1954, had to frighten people on the newsstand, right? The look of terror on that woman's face, staring straight into the face of this mantis…thing coming out of the cave? If I had been a kid walking past this, I would have hidden behind my parents. And then bought it, of course. And the colors catch the eye; the monster only has one eye, I think? The other looks like a popped-out hanging bug eye. So gross it screams, "Read me." Anyway, Heritage Auctions is taking bids for this one right now, and it is currently at $29. Check it out below.

I Love Heritage Auctions For This Stuff

"Beware #12 (Trojan, 1954) Condition: VG/FN. Rated a Gerber "7" or "scarce" on the Photo-Journal Guide to Comic Books' Scarcity Index. Myron Fass cover. Centerfold detached. Overstreet 2022 VG 4.0 value = $104; FN 6.0 value = $156, Heritage Auctions. Cover by Joseph Szokoli. Stories and art by Joseph Szokoli, Vince Napoli, Bill Fraccio, and Harry Harrison. Violent pre-Code horror comics from Youthful Magazines. This issue was mentioned in the text (p. 388) of the anti-comics classic Seduction of the Innocent. Grave-robber Harry gets a comeuppance when the dead rise from their graves. An artist for "Beware" comics feels that he's run out of monster ideas until he meets his son's strange new playmate in a story that name-drops several other Youthful Mag horror artists. In postwar Germany, American agents investigate a killer stalking a small town and learn the ancient castle nearby hides a very modern horror. The Body Snatcher; My Daddy Should Have Listened; The Death Waltz; The Pied Piper of Ziess-Baden; Don't Dance With Me When I'm Dead. Final issue under this publisher, Trojan Magazines, continues the title and numbering with Beware (1953 Trojan/Merit) #1 (aka #13), while Youthful continues it as Chilling Tales (1952) #13. 36 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10."

This was also mentioned by name in Seduction of the Innocent, giving this book even more weight. Go here to bid on this at Heritage Auctions, and while you are there, take a spin around the other books taking bids; there is so much cool stuff.

