Bulletman and Bulletgirl vs Mr. Ego in Bulletman #8, up for Auction

Bulletman and Bulletgirl soar into action against Mr. Ego in this early issue from their series, also featuring Ghost Stories by Dave Berg.

The pair team up to battle against Mr. Ego in Bulletman #8.

Bulletman #8 was published by Fawcett Publications in 1942 and features a cameo from Bulletgirl right on the cover. It is yet another example of a dynamic cover that was well ahead of its time, and the artist Jack Binder is responsible for the glorious front of the book. Look down there at the way Bulletman and Bulletgirl not only fly through the brick wall but right off the page and carry you into a story as soon as you see it. Man, the Golden Age is full of awesome stuff like this. This CGC 5.5 copy of Bulletman #8 is taking bids right now at Heritage Auctions, and you can check it out below. Try to take your eyes off it.

Bulletman Battles Mr. Ego!

Bulletman #8 (Fawcett Publications, 1942) CGC FN- 5.5 Off-white to white pages. Bulletgirl cover appearance. Dave Berg story and art. Overstreet 2023 FN 6.0 value = $261. CGC census 2/24: 2 in 5.5, 14 higher. CGC Grader Notes: Back Cover Large Transfer Stain, Bottom Front Cover Medium Crease, Breaks Color, Bottom Staple Rusted, Interior Multiple Cover Stain, Top Staple Rusted, Whole Book Lite Rippling/Warping. Stories by Dave Berg and Jack Binder. Cover by Jack Binder. Mr. Ego; A clever criminal gang leader notices that Bulletman's strength comes from the helmet he is wearing, so he uses a giant electromagnetic to pull off the helmet and capture the Flying Detective. The Doll-Killers; Bulletman and Bulletgirl battle The Dome. A ghost haunts a concentration camp. The Menace of the Man Who Is Dressed To Kill; The Flying Detectives must stop a hardened criminal and killer who uses such ingenious weapons as an electrically charged cane, a boutonniere that emits poison gas, and cuff links that shoot poisoned darts. Dr. Destiny; Bulletman must stop a discredited inventor who is murdering his fellow club members to keep from having to share profits on his machine with them. 68 Pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10.

What an awesome cover. Place a bid on this book and add it to your collection. While you are there, take a look at all of the other books taking bids right now as well, there is some great stuff.

