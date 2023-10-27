Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Romance Comics, Secret Story Romances

Marvel's Secret Story Romances #1 Sweeps You Away, at Auction

Secret Story Romances #1 is a rare romance comic published by Marvel/Atlas in 1953 featuring a cover by romance comics legend Jay Scott Pike.

Secret Story Romances #1, published in 1953 by Atlas, features a cover Jay Scott Pike. The couple embracing on the cover is one of the all-time looks that has been aped by everything: the kiss at the beach. Movies, books, comics, song lyrics. Kissing the one you love on the beach is apparently the most romantic of situations. The book itself is pretty rare. According to the CGC census, there is one graded copy floating out there. This raw copy of Secret Story Romances #1 (Atlas, 1953) Condition: VG taking bids in the 2023 October 26 – 27 Romance Comics Featuring L. B. Cole Showcase Auction #40224 at Heritage Auctions. This is the first copy the heralded auction house has ever put up. This is rare air here, people. All that said, right now the book is sitting at only $14 with less than a day left of bidding. Check it out below.

Secret Story Romances #1's Don't Just Pop Up All The Time

Secret Story Romances #1 (Atlas, 1953) Condition: VG. The very first copy we've ever offered. Jay Scott Pike cover and art. Bill Everett art. Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $60. Stories include "Worth Waiting For," "The Tragic Truth" (art by Jay Scott Pike), "I Do," and "Mary Parker's Man!" Pike cover. Cover price $0.10. Romance books are always great to grab and hang on to, as they have a pretty robust collector base. We have been telling you about a lot of romance titles over at Heritage for a few days, and I think this particular book is one of the key auctions they are offering. There were so many series and anthologies put out back then, that many would consider rare. But this book is one that seems to have slipped people's minds, and the data backs that up.

This is as rare as these romance books get. Secret Story Romances may never pop up again, especially at this price you may be able to snag it at. Heck, you could get it graded and have only the second one on the census. To that end, check out this raw copy of Secret Story Romances #1 (Atlas, 1953) Condition: VG taking bids in the 2023 October 26 – 27 Romance Comics Featuring L. B. Cole Showcase Auction #40224 at Heritage Auctions.

