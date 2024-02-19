Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: , , ,

Jane & the Thunderbolt in Simon & Kirby's Young Romance 12, at Auction

In Simon & Kirby's Young Romance #12, Jane falls in love with a man of unmatched strength, "He was the lightning, a thunderbolt, a dynamic force of nature."

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Young Romance #12 cover and art by legends Joe Simon & Jack Kirby.
  • Jane's story of falling in love with a man of unmatched strength that she calls a thunderbolt featured in issue #12.
  • Classic comic book romance by the creators who pioneered the romance genre in comics.

Young Romance #12 is one of those "must-have" old romance comics. It is an all-time romance comic cover, featuring art by icons Joe Simon and Jack Kirby. I have actually read this one. We got in a coverless copy at the shop I work at a few years ago, and these comics had a certain charm. A really nice raw copy of the book is taking bids at Heritage Auctions.

In a story of romance that has a faint ring of familiarity, "If You Want Me" by Simon & Kirby in this issue features a woman named Jane falling in love with a man of "unmatched strength" and "wild power," whom she also describes as "the lightning, a thunderbolt, a dynamic force of nature."  As the story progresses, we discover this man has an interesting way with words as well.

Young Romance #12 Features Simon & Kirby Cover At Heritage Auctions
Credit Heritage Auctions

Young Romance #12 Is A Favorite

Young Romance Comics #12 (Prize, 1949) Condition: FN/VF. Joe Simon and Jack Kirby cover and art. Overstreet 2023 FN 6.0 value = $111; VF 8.0 value = $218. #12 on cover; Vol. 2 No. 6 in indicia. Cover pencils by Jack Kirby. Stories by unknown. Art by Bill Draut, Jack Kirby, Joe Simon and unknown. Marge can never really love Al — yet she wants him near her and can't let him go! But should he let her keep him on a string? Will he still be starry-eyed when she meets the man she's looking for? Don't miss…"The Man I Kept on a String!" Also featuring: "If You Want Me!"; "For Somebody Else!"; "Girl Shy"; and "Undesirable!" Plus: 2-page text story "One Romantic Adventure"! 48 pages, full color. Cover price $0.10.

This is as good as it gets for romance comics covers. When you can grab a book with Simon and Kirby art in a book like this, you have to do it.  There's a copy up for auction in the 2024 February 29 – March 1 Golden Age Romance Featuring Fox Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40258.

Heritage Sponsored
Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Jeremy KonradAbout Jeremy Konrad

Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both. He resides in Ohio with his family.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.