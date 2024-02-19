Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: jack kirby, joe simon, Romance Comics, young romance

Jane & the Thunderbolt in Simon & Kirby's Young Romance 12, at Auction

In Simon & Kirby's Young Romance #12, Jane falls in love with a man of unmatched strength, "He was the lightning, a thunderbolt, a dynamic force of nature."

Young Romance #12 is one of those "must-have" old romance comics. It is an all-time romance comic cover, featuring art by icons Joe Simon and Jack Kirby. I have actually read this one. We got in a coverless copy at the shop I work at a few years ago, and these comics had a certain charm. A really nice raw copy of the book is taking bids at Heritage Auctions.

In a story of romance that has a faint ring of familiarity, "If You Want Me" by Simon & Kirby in this issue features a woman named Jane falling in love with a man of "unmatched strength" and "wild power," whom she also describes as "the lightning, a thunderbolt, a dynamic force of nature." As the story progresses, we discover this man has an interesting way with words as well.

Young Romance #12 Is A Favorite

Young Romance Comics #12 (Prize, 1949) Condition: FN/VF. Joe Simon and Jack Kirby cover and art. Overstreet 2023 FN 6.0 value = $111; VF 8.0 value = $218. #12 on cover; Vol. 2 No. 6 in indicia. Cover pencils by Jack Kirby. Stories by unknown. Art by Bill Draut, Jack Kirby, Joe Simon and unknown. Marge can never really love Al — yet she wants him near her and can't let him go! But should he let her keep him on a string? Will he still be starry-eyed when she meets the man she's looking for? Don't miss…"The Man I Kept on a String!" Also featuring: "If You Want Me!"; "For Somebody Else!"; "Girl Shy"; and "Undesirable!" Plus: 2-page text story "One Romantic Adventure"! 48 pages, full color. Cover price $0.10.

This is as good as it gets for romance comics covers. When you can grab a book with Simon and Kirby art in a book like this, you have to do it. There's a copy up for auction in the 2024 February 29 – March 1 Golden Age Romance Featuring Fox Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40258.

