Heroes No Longer in Crisis? Flash 2021 Annual #1 [Preview]

Wally West returns from his time-traveling adventure, concluding the Surge story in this preview of Flash 2021 Annual #1, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. And he returns to a pivotal moment from the Heroes in Crisis event. Can Wally pull off the ultimate retcon? Check out the preview below.
FLASH 2021 ANNUAL #1
DC Comics
0421DC039
0421DC040 – FLASH 2021 ANNUAL #1 CVR B BRETT BOOTH CARD STOCK VAR – $6.99
(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Brandon Peterson, Fernando Pasarin (CA) Brandon Peterson
The lightning-fast and action-packed "Surge" story line races to its conclusion as Wally West returns to the present day with a new perspective on the past and a reinvigorated desire to take back the mantle of the Flash. With one last hurdle to leap, Wally puts the past behind him, but he'll need to propel himself further and faster than ever before to do it.
In Shops: 7/13/2021
SRP: $5.99
