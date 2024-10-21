Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Manga, NYCC, Yen Press | Tagged: Horror Collector, JY, JY for Kids, manga, middle grade, Midori Sato and Norio Tsuruta, Niko Yuki, Yen Press

Horror Collector: Yen Press's Middle Grade Imprint JY Gets New Manga

Horror Collector is a new manga series based on a book series coming from Yen Press’s Middle Grade Imprint JY.

At New York Comic Con this weekend, Yen Press announced that it would be publishing the manga edition of its novel series Horror Collector on JY for Kids, their middle-grade imprint. Care to bet what it's about? The series was first announced in June 2023 as part of JY's expansion of its prose titles from KADOKAWA's Tsubasa Bunko label, along with three other novels. The upcoming adaptation will mark the third manga series for JY.

Horror Collector

Art by Niko Yuki

Original Story by Midori Sato and Norio Tsuruta

Original Character Design by Yon

The internet is full of creepypastas, cryptid sightings, tales of paranormal activity, and unsolved disappearances. These are mostly rumors and pranks fueled by trolls—entertainment. But the unlucky few learn the hard way that some legends are true. Many of these unfortunate souls are doomed, but their luck may change if they cross paths with the boy in the red hood. He roams from town to town and appears wherever strange things occur. Is he a light in the dark? Or living proof that monsters are all too real…? Introducing… the horror collector.

Four volumes in the Horror Collector novel series, which features a unique and engaging blend of mystery and horror, have currently been released with more on the way. This sounds like a fun, spooky, supernatural horror series that the Japanese – and Asia in general – are very good at creating. Asian folklore and horror have traditions very different from Western Judeo-Christian beliefs and have a deeper reach in the land, Buddhist beliefs and, in the latest iteration, urban legends that school kids like to tell each other. Horror Collector the manga will be priced at $13.00 USD / $17.00 CAN. JY is thrilled to be able to continue adding and adapting creative stories for young readers in varied formats so that can be enjoyed in all forms.

For more information, visit www.jyforkids.com.

