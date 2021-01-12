Horror/Comedy Man Goat & The Bunny Man Leads Zenescope April Titles

Zenescope is known for the blend of dark fantasy, horror, and superhero action that defines the tone of their main line of Grimm Universe titles. This includes their flagship titles Grimm Fairy Tales, Robyn Hood, Van Helsing, and Wonderland, as well as relatively newer titles like Mystere and Belle. However, they have also released their fair share of comedy books, including Hollywood Zombie Apocalypse by writer Ralph Tedesco and even a webseries called Comic Company that mixed a mockumentary, The Office-inspired style with some zany fantasy elements. The Pennsylvania-based company's new horror/comedy comic, Man Goat & The Bunny Man, will lead their April 2021 releases along with new issues of the Mystere and the return of Neverland, once a staple series.

Zenescope's full Apri 2021 solicitations include:

Grimm Spotlight: Mystere – Voodoo Dawn

Joe Brusha (W)

ONE-SHOT • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN

Mystere has been an orphan, a victim, a lover, and a queen. But through it all, she has always been Mary Medina. Now, residing in downtown New Orleans and in charge of her life for the first time, everything is going perfect. That is, until a new threat, or make that threats have come to menace the life of our local necromancer, and after this outing, she might be the one in need of a resurrection.

Neverland Annual

Story by Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, & Dave Franchini

SUPERSIZED ISSUE

ONE-SHOT • 64 PAGES • FC • $7.99 • TEEN

Neverland is a realm filled with terror and gripping action and adventure, whether it is vicious pirate battles in flying ships or whole islands filled with giant, man-eating, killer crocs. One person, Nathan Cross, knows these horrors too well. Haunted since childhood by this cursed land, he thought he had escaped these nightmares, but now, back in the place he never wanted to see again, he is searching for a way to save someone he cares about.

Man Goat & The Bunny Man 1 of 3

Story by Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, & Dave Franchini

MINI-SERIES • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN

Bigfoot, the Jersey Devil, the Loch Ness Monster: all are age-old folklore fodder, but could they actually be real? In recent years, the myth of Man Goat and The Bunny Man has grown locally, and many have claimed sightings of the two unique creatures, yet no concrete evidence exists… and that's exactly how they want it. Dealing with the things nightmares are made of so we don't have to — deranged mutants, satanic cults, demons, summer vacationers — Man Goat and the Bunny Man protect us from the evils that hide in plain sight. But they don't want your adoration; they just want to be left alone.

Grimm Fairy Tales 48

Dave Franchini (W)

Skye has rounded up nearly all the escapees from the Dark Book. Now, with the help of her friends and the end nearly in sight, she is ready to take down the last one. Don't miss this action-packed issue as Skye's new journey draws closer to her endgame!

Grimm Universe Presents Quarterly: Steampunk

Story by Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, & Dave Franchini

ONE-SHOT • 72 PAGES • FC • $8.99 • TEEN

The Grimm Universe is growing, and it's not just from within the current confines of known space and time. Recently, new worlds had been shown a doorway from their dimension into the multiverse, and some have decided to step through. Seeing little opportunity from a dying steampunk world, Van Helsing and his crew of pirates have made it to Earth. What they find here could change everything for them, and the residents of this world may suffer for it! Don't miss this introduction of the newest steampunk-powered characters to the Grimm Universe!