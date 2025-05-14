Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Hot Toys Deploys Star Wars 212th Battalion Airborne Trooper Figure

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toys as they unveil a new set of Exclusive Star Wars 1/6 scale figures like 212th Airborne Trooper

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Star Wars 212th Airborne Trooper figure, limited to just 3,000 pieces worldwide.

Figure features weathered orange armor, detailed helmet, tactical bag, and authentic weaponry from Revenge of the Sith.

Celebrates the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode III with highly detailed, collectible clone trooper memorabilia.

Pre-orders for the 212th Airborne Trooper figure are live through Sideshow Collectibles—expand your Star Wars army!

The 212th Airborne Clone Trooper is one of the most specialized divisions of the Grand Army of the Republic. Operating under Commander Cody and Jedi General Obi-Wan Kenobi, these elite soldiers are deployed in some of the Clone Wars' most high-stakes missions, including the Battle of Utapau. Known for their distinctive orange markings and unique helmet design, the 212th Airborne Troopers are trained for high-altitude drops and rapid assaults.

These Clone Troopers are now front and center with a brand new Hot Toys Exclusive 1/6 scale figure. Inspired by their design from Revenge of the Sith, the 212th Airborne Trooper is limited to only 3,000 pieces and features weathered armor. These soldiers are loaded for war with a tactical bag, a blaster, a blaster rifle, and a themed display base. Build up the ranks of the Grand Army of the Republic today as pre-orders are already live through Sideshow Collectibles.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – Airborne Trooper (212th)

"Deployed during the crucial Battle of Utapau in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the Airborne Troopers were elite clone paratroopers serving under Commander Cody's 212th Attack Battalion. Equipped for high-altitude drops and close-quarters combat, these specialized soldiers played an important role in the execution of Order 66, turning against their Jedi Generals."

"In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Hot Toys is proud to present the 1/6th scale collectible figure of the Airborne Trooper, finely crafted to capture the distinctive appearance of these specialized soldiers. This stunning collectible figure features a highly detailed helmet and armor with specially applied weathering effects and genuine leather details, enhancing the authenticity of the trooper's battlefield attire. It comes with an array of weapons and accessories, including a blaster rifle, a long blaster rifle, a tactical bag, and a specially designed sand-themed figure base."

