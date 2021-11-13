Iron Studios Returns to 1936 with Their New The Phantom Statue

One of Earth's original superheroes returns as Iron Studios debuts their brand new The Phantom statue. Coming out of the 1936 newspaper comic strip, this hero has had a fascinating history, and Iron Studios captures him perfectly. Standing roughly 9.8" tall, The Phantom is posed on a jungle base with Devil, his Wolf companion. He is holding his two iconic .45 pistols with a nicely designed purple costume that is hand-painted and sculpted with some intense muscle definition. The Phantom will also be an amazing companion piece to go along with the recently revealed Flash Gordon statue. Priced at $210, this deluxe statue is set to release between October and December of 2022. Pre-orders for The Phantom and Wolf are live, and they can be located right here.

"On a hill amid the depths of the fictional jungle of Bangalla, in equatorial Africa, the imposing secular purple figure sharpens his senses with the drumming of the Bandar pygmies, his allies. Alongside his faithful wolf companion named Devil, the relentless fighter of the Singh pirates and all the villains watches, and prepares with his two .45 ACP caliber pistols in hand. A light reflects off the metal buckle of his leather belt, in the shape of a skull, his hallmark. Iron Studios proudly presents one of the greatest comic book classic heroes in its statue "The Phantom Deluxe – Art Scale 1:10 – The Phantom", the first fictional hero masked and uniformed, in a leotard that has become a trademark of super -heroes in the comics!"

"With a base adorned with the Mark of Good and Skull, symbols of The Ghost Who Walks, faithful to the smallest detail, with the Skull and Mark of Good rings in the hero's hands, The Phantom is one of the first classic comic book heroes to gets his statue by Iron Studios along with the space adventurer statue "Flash Gordon – Art Scale 1/10 – Flash Gordon". Both are already available for Pre-Order. Check out more news on Iron Studio's social media soon."

The Phantom Deluxe – Art Scale 1/10 – The Phantom

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 9.8 in (H) x 5.5 in (W) x 5.1 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.7 lbs

MSRP: USD $199.99 (American US Dollars)

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022