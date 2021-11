House Of Slaughter #2 Tops Diamond Comics Reorders

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their reorders of certain comics. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of Reorders stats from Diamond Comic Distributors. Okay, so no DC Comics and reduced Marvel Comics, but still… it helps House Of Slaughter beat out Hulk for one thing.

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS (RETAIL)

Publication Publisher Price HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #2 CVR A SHEHAN BOOM! STUDIOS $3.99 HULK #1 MARVEL COMICS $4.99 BLACK PANTHER #1 MARVEL COMICS $4.99 GUNSLINGER SPAWN #2 CVR A BARENDS IMAGE COMICS $2.99 LCSD 2021 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #1 2ND PTG CARDSTOCK VAR BOOM! STUDIOS $3.99 HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #2 CVR B DELL EDERA BOOM! STUDIOS $3.99 RADIANT BLACK #10 BLACKLIGHT ED IMAGE COMICS $9.99 STAR WARS ADVENTURES ANNUAL 2021 CVR A FLOREAN IDW PUBLISHING $7.99 AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #79 MARVEL COMICS $3.99 THOR #19 MARVEL COMICS $3.99 GEIGER TP VOL 01 IMAGE COMICS $9.99 WOLVERINE #18 MARVEL COMICS $3.99 GUNSLINGER SPAWN #2 CVR B BOOTH IMAGE COMICS $2.99 LCSD 2021 WALKING DEAD DLX #27 CVR G ADLARD FOIL VAR (NET) IMAGE COMICS $4.99 FINE PRINT TP VOL 01 (MR) IMAGE COMICS $16.99 GRRL SCOUTS STONE GHOST #1 (OF 6) CVR A MAHFOOD (MR) IMAGE COMICS $3.99 STAR WARS LIFE DAY #1 MARVEL COMICS $4.99 ECHOLANDS #4 CVR A WILLIAMS III (MR) IMAGE COMICS $4.99 JOY OPERATIONS #1 (OF 5) CVR A BYRNE DARK HORSE COMICS $3.99 DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #3 (OF 5) MARVEL COMICS $3.99 LCSD 2021 MAGIC MASTER OF METAL #1 CARDSTOCK GORHAM VAR BOOM! STUDIOS $8.99 DECORUM #8 CVR A HUDDLESTON (MR) IMAGE COMICS $4.99 STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC TRAIL SHADOWS #2 (OF 5) MARVEL COMICS $3.99 MISKATONIC EVEN DEATH MAY DIE CVR A HAUN AFTERSHOCK COMICS $6.99 GOOD BOY #1 (OF 3) CVR A BRADSHAW (MR) SOURCE POINT PRESS $3.99

TOP 25 REORDERS PRODUCTS (RETAIL)

Product Producer Price TRANSFORMERS GEN WFCK TITAN ARK AF CS (NET) HASBRO TOY GROUP $319.98 MARVEL GALLERY VS DARK PHOENIX PVC STATUE DIAMOND SELECT TOYS LLC $49.99 DST SHOWCASE PX GI JOE GALLERY DESTRO PROFIT DIRECTOR STATUE DIAMOND SELECT TOYS LLC $49.99 DC MULTIVERSE 7IN SCALE MCFARLANE WONDER WOMAN AF CS MCFARLANE TOYS $119.94 MARVEL CLASSIC BLACK LIGHT COLLECTIBLE POSTER PORTFOLIO ABRAMS $125.00 TRANSFORMERS GEN WFCK COMMANDER RODIMUS PRIME AF CS HASBRO TOY GROUP $159.98 POP WANDAVISION SCARLET WITCH VINYL FIG FUNKO $11.99 DC MULTIVERSE 7IN SCALE KING SHAZAM AF CS MCFARLANE TOYS $119.94 GI JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES 6IN AF ASST 202104 HASBRO TOY GROUP $137.94 POP WANDAVISION WHITE VISION VINYL FIG FUNKO $11.99 MARVEL LEGENDS INF SAGA IRON MAN MK3 AF CS HASBRO TOY GROUP $158.94 WITCHER 7IN SCALE WV2 AF ASST (Net) MCFARLANE TOYS $149.94 DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU V17 NEZUKO KAMADO FIG BANPRESTO, LLC $24.99 DISNEY TRADITIONS NBX SANTA JACK AND ZERO W/TREE 10.8 IN FIG ENESCO CORPORATION $70.00 STAR TREK ONLINE STARSHIPS #15 USS ENTERPRISE NCC-1701-F EAGLEMOSS PUBLICATIONS LTD $29.95 SHUDDER MAGAZINE #2 WARRANT PUBLISHING COMPANY $5.95 DR STRANGE LEGENDS GEAR EYE OF AGAMOTTO CS HASBRO TOY GROUP $99.98 ONE PIECE PIRATE RECIPES HC VIZ LLC $19.99 MARVEL UNIVERSE MAP BY MAP HC DK PUBLISHING CO $45.00 AVP YOUNG BLOOD PREDATOR PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE HIYA TOYS $19.99 COMICARE CURRENT PP BAGS (ORDER IN 100) (Net) SCHWARZ PAPER COMPANY $0.00 ROBOCOP BATTLE DAMAGED ED-209 PX 1/18 SCALE FIGURE HIYA TOYS $49.99 COMIC SHOP NEWS (90CT BUNDLE) #1788 COMIC SHOP NEWS INC $0.00 COMIC SHOP NEWS XMAS 2021 #0 CHRISTMAS SPECIAL (NET) COMIC SHOP NEWS INC $0.00 MARVEL SELECT WANDAVISION SCARLET WITCH AF DIAMOND SELECT TOYS LLC $29.99