Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Crisis, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Tom King, trinity, wonder woman

How And Why Do The Three Wonder Women Meet? Trinity Spoilers…

How and why do the three Wonder Women meet? Trinity Daughter Of Wonder Woman spoilers ahead...

Article Summary Trinity: Daughter Of Wonder Woman unites three versions of Wonder Woman's daughter in a wild timeline adventure.

Tom King and Belen Ortega's new DC series brings toddler, tween, and teen Trinity together for the first time.

Time travel chaos begins as Wonder Girl kicks off events, meeting her younger and older selves in one timeline.

Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne's dog-transformed versions join the chaos for a "Crisis of Infinite Corgis."

It was back in August 2024 when Bleeding Cool first scooped this news. That Tom King and Belan Ortega were to launch a new comic book series starring Trinity, Elizabeth Marston Prince, the daughter of Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor. But we also teased that the title was more than just the character's name, that Trinity would see three different versions of Trinity from different times: the toddler, the middle-grader, and the older teenager previously seen in Trinity's stories, but all existing together and working together at the same time.

And how there was a precedent for this. Wonder Woman #105 in 1959, The Secret Origin of Wonder Woman written and edited by Robert Kanigher, established that Wonder Woman was born and grew up on Paradise Island. Several Wonder Girl adventures set during earlier years followed, including those about Wonder Tot, Wonder Woman as a toddler. From Wonder Woman #124 in 1961, Wonder Woman, Wonder Girl, and Wonder Tot appeared together in stories labelled "impossible tales", works of fiction created by their mother, Queen Hippolyta, who could splice together films of herself and Diana at different ages and create new narratives.

In September 2024, Bleeding Cool ran the confirmation from Trinity Special: World's Finest, which collects the Wonder Woman Trinity backup strips from Wonder Woman by Tom King andBelen Ortega, with a special coda. All three versions of Trinity together, sat on the sofa, discussing their current plight.

With a variety of Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne from different timelines turned into corgi dogs. Well, nine months later, that story is finally getting picked up in today's Trinity: Daughter Of Wonder Woman #1 by Tom King and Belen Ortega. We asked "does this mean that each Trinity has their own pair of Jonathan Kent/Damian Wayne dog-transformed pets to look after?" Yes, yes it does.

Which might be preferable to the human ones arguing whose father would win in a fight. When those fathers are Batman and Superman, and Trinity's father is dead.

Though as we saw, she is going by Wonder Robin these days. Trinity is in her future. Talking of which…

So it is the fourteen year old version of herself, Wonder Girl, who has kicked the whole timestream thing off.

And who seems determined to make it worse.

So we have all three together, Trinity, Wonder Girl and Wonder Woman. Or as Doctor Who would call this, "Cromer". And while ther older version of the character, almost two decades away shows more responsibility…

… that's only in relative terms.

Whatever they did in the past turns out to have had some repurcussions… at least the boys aren't arguign aboiut their fathers any more. All six of them… Trinity: Daughter Of Wonder Woman #1 by Tom King and Belen Ortega is published from DC Comics today.

TRINITY DAUGHTER OF WONDER WOMAN #1 (OF 6)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Belen Ortega

TOM KING AND BELEN ORTEGA TAKE BREAKOUT STAR TRINITY INTO HER OWN MINISERIES! Back by popular demand and now with her own miniseries…Trinity! It all begins when the daughter of Wonder Woman embarks on her most dangerous adventure yet to enter the timeline to find her father. As the young hero knows, messing with time has its consequences, but that doesn't mean she learned her lesson the first time. Things are about to get ruff and the Super Sons have gone to the dogs. Prepare for a Crisis of Infinite Corgis! Writer Tom King and artist Belen Ortega return to Trinity after their celebrated run of backup stories in the pages of Wonder Woman. Trust us, you won't want to miss Lizzie's first full-size adventure! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!