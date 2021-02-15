How Fast Will Comics Vault Live Variant to Radiant Black #1 Hit $150?

Last year we told you that Comics Vault Live, the monthly streaming show produced by Skybound and hosted by Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham, was delivering some returns for fans who purchased the limited edition variants covers with CGC grading – and this year we let you know those $100 covers were selling for a massive $285.

That might be the closest thing to Gamestop stock in comics right now, which is why we took note when Comics Vault Live announced they were introducing Kyle Higgins & Marcelo Costa's Radiant Black #1 their first non-Skybound release as part of the 1:15pm PT stream during this Friday's Skybound Xpo.

After selling a massive 70K and still selling out the day it debuted, Radiant Black #1 is undeniably hot, so a variant limited to 240 copies and priced at only $75 for a CGC 9.8 copy is a steal. After all, every single issue #1 offered through Comics Vault Live has gone to at least double in value, including the incredibly elusive signed copies – limited to 30 copies as part of a set – of Robert Kirkman and Chris Samnee's Fire Power #1 that sells for $200, a 100% jump in value.

For comparison, a CGC 9.8 of the standard Fire Power #1 cover has seen a massive uptick to $60, but the Comics Vault Live variant more than triples that number.

So, does that mean that this Radiant Black #1 variant will see those same kinds of jumps?

While you're deciding if you should grab that copy, don't forget that there's a new The Walking Dead Deluxe #7 variant here of the standard David Finch cover, limited to 200 copies and priced at $125.

But I'm hearing that this Radiant Black variant cover is just the first part of Comics Vault Live expanding their offerings to not only their partner in Image Comics, but other publishers as well as part of an effort to create a roadmap for how independent comic book publishers can work together to generate excitement for comics across the board and bring in some lapsed fans who hear about these new hot comics.

For those wrestling fans in the audience, think about what All Elite Wrestling is doing with "Rival" promotions Impact and NJPW – and how it's elevated all three brands as a result. Or so I am told, I have no idea whatsoever.

Comics Vault Live returns this Friday at 1:15pm PT during Skybound Xpo Creatorfest and you can get all the details right here…