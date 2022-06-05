How Flashpoint Beyond Ties In With Dark Crisis (Spoilers)

This week sees DC Comics publish a number of major multiverse titles, Dark Crisis – which sees the DC Universe dealing with the fallout of Justice League #75, and Pariah's plans for the DC Multiverse. And then Flashpoint Beyond #2 which sees DC reality rewritten to the Flashpoint universe reality again, with Time Masters jumping between one reality and the other, Bruce Wayne trying to save Thomas Wayne and Thomas Wayne trying to save Bruce Wayne, as well as their respective realities. But how do they tie together? Should they even bother? Well yes, yes they should and yes they do, because as we now know, courtesy of Scott Snyder, "Everything Happens, Everything Matters". And so, in this week's Flashpoint Beyond #2…

The Psycho Pirate, a key figure in DC Comics' Crisis, has skipped out of Dark Crisis and is hiding in Flashpoint Beyond, in Arkham Asylum, where he feels sage. Something for Thomas Wayne Batman to check out.

"The childminder has the lost children… Pariah is like all the others." Well, Pariah is being used by the Great Darkness to create the Dark Crisis of the DC Multiverse, which kicks off in Dark Crisis #1…

You can see why Psycho Pirate might want out of that,. Even if he is not the Roger Hayden he once was. A different Pscyho Pirate perhaps? Not the onlybone Thomas Wayne finds in Arkham Asylum, there's also his wife-tuirned-Joker, Martha Wayne, who argues with Thomas Wayne over what matters and what does not. while engaging in self harm.

And the Superman of Flashpoint Beyond also hammers the point home, visiting Thomas Wayne and channelling the spirit of Infinite Frontier…

Everything happened, everything matters and Batman is wrong… this Batman, anyway.

DARK CRISIS #1 (OF 7) CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE WRAPAROUND

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

Crisis on Infinite Earths. Infinite Crisis. Final Crisis. And now…Dark Crisis! The epic event years in the making is finally here! Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Justice League are dead. The remaining heroes are left to protect the world from an onslaught of violent attacks by DC's greatest villains! Can the legacy heroes step out of the shadows of the classic heroes to form a new Justice League? And will that be enough to stop a darkness greater than anything they've ever faced from destroying everything? Don't miss out on the first issue of the blockbuster event of the summer!

(W) Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads

The DC event of 2022 continues! As Thomas Wayne investigates the continuing mystery of the Clockwork Killer, another mystery erupts when a strange inmate within Arkham claims that Bruce Wayne is the only Batman that should exist. And Thomas's world is again turned upside down when a new, twisted version of an iconic Batman villain is born. Retail: $3.99