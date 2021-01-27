How Long Will Elektra Be Daredevil? Daredevil #26 Masks His Privilege

Today sees the publication of Daredevil #26 by Chip Zdarsky, Mike Hawthorne and Marco Checchetto after Elektra Natchios took over the mantle of Daredevil while Matt Murdock was jailed for two years. But how long will this last? Could it be the full two years?

April's solicitation still sees Elektra in the role, stating "Having taken up the cowl and the club in Matt Murdock's absence, Elektra, the deadliest assassin in the Marvel Universe, has a long road ahead as she works to protect the legacy of The Man Without Fear!"

A long road ahead. But will Matt Murdock severe his full two years – and what is that in Marvel time anyway? Marcus has some thoughts about the whole thing.

And identifies a little Mask privilege in Matt Murdock's attitude in jail. As well as getting really close to his secret identity in the process.

"Serving your full term is a fantasy". I have been told from sources that this status quo will be lasting for quite some time. Maybe two years in the comics – but two months in Marvel time? That's just speculation, but it feels about right. As for Elektra being Daredevil…

Well, she seems to be surviving – and resisting Knull. Which is more than Matt Murdock is. Daredevil #26 is published by Marvel Comics today.

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

A DEVIL CONSUMED!

Matt faces a darkness unlike any before. Meanwhile, ELEKTRA may be in over her head for the first time in her life.

DAREDEVIL must find the strength to continue the fight as all hell breaks loose. Rated T+In Shops: Jan 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99