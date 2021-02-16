How Scarecrow Sets Up The Magistrate In Batman Infinite Frontier

We've already seen the new look Scarecrow for Infinite Frontier #0. Not so much of the bag on his head. We have also seen Dr Jonathan Crane in Future State: Harley Quinn, having rejected the Scarecrow identity and working for the Magistrate to bring in and incarcerate other Batman villains of Gotham. But what will join the two? Spoilers ahead, of course.

We have seen Saint Industries in DC Future State, one of the companies behind the Magistrate's drone and cyber technologies, patrolling Gotham as a fascist state. And we know that Simon Saint will be in Batman, setting up The Magistrate for Mayor Nakano. Well, Infinite Frontier will see Simon Saint working with The Scarecrow to create the conditions that will lead to people accepting the new fascist junta. Because what the Scarecrow can do better than anyone else is generate fear. And as we all know, "fear is the path to the dark side … fear leads to anger … anger leads to hate … hate leads to suffering". Thank you, Yoda.

But also Gotham has a new disease, one called Cheerdrops. A new drug that creates great waves of elation in its users but can also send them into a catatonic trance. And while they may look like they are Joker-derived, they come from The Scarecrow instead… catch up with more Infinite Frontier, right here.

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT) The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe. In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/02/2021 Framing sequence written by Joshua Williamson with James Tynion IV and Scott Snyder, illustrated by John Timms and Alex Sinclair

Justice League by Brian Michael Bendis, David Marquez, and Tamra Bonvillain

Batman by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jiménez, and Tomeu Morey

Wonder Woman by Becky Cloonan & Michael W. Conrad, Alitha Martinez & Mark Morales, Emilio Lopez

Wonder Girl by Joëlle Jones and Jordie Bellaire

Green Lantern: Alan Scott by James Tynion IV and Stephen Byrne

Teen Titans Academy by Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval & Jordi Tarragona, and Alejandro Sanchez

Superman by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Jamal Igle, and Hi-Fi

Green Arrow & Black Canary by Joshua Williamson, Alex Maleev, and Jordie Bellaire

Stargirl by Geoff Johns, Todd Nauck, and Hi-Fi

Green Lanterns by Geoffrey Thorne, Dexter Soy, and Alex Sinclair

The Flash by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, and Hi-Fi

Epilogue by Joshua Williamson, John Romita Jr. & Klaus Janson, Brad Anderson