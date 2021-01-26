Where Does The Magistrate Get Its Wonderful Toys In DC Future State?

Everyone in DC Comics Future State seems to be riding Akira motorcycles. Whether that's Bruce Wayne, The Dark Detective…

Whizzing through the night…

Or Jason Todd, The Red Hood…

Whizzing through the day.

But they aren't the only ones with technological upgrades. While Bruce Wayne tries to take a more classic approach, both as to where he now lives in Gotham.

And to what he drives…

He's piecing together who is behind all the technology. In The Next Batman #2, we know that WayneTech, now FoxTech is meant to have developed much of this.

And so it seems here.

But in The Next Batman, we have also learned that Simon Saint of Saint Industries is another such developer, coming to the regular ongoing Batman series in March.

As well as Dilton Tech as well. There seems to be a lot of tech companies around involved with this…

…including some that Bruce Wayne didn't bother to put on his big conspiracy map.

Rather concentrating on just Neo Corp, Plexitech and Draftech. And drawing another line.

It is notable that though he was mentioned in Future State: Harley Quinn in relation to Harley, there is someone who hasn't popped up in Future State, yet.

What was The Joker's Plan post-Joker Warf exactly?

Aside from just dealing with Bane? As he once said "where does he get such wonderful toys?" Maybe The Joker decided to build a few more of them himself?

