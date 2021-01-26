Where Does The Magistrate Get Its Wonderful Toys In DC Future State?

Everyone in DC Comics Future State seems to be riding Akira motorcycles. Whether that's Bruce Wayne, The Dark Detective…

Dark Detective #2 artwork by Dan Mora

Whizzing through the night…

Dark Detective #2 artwork by Dan Mora

Or Jason Todd, The Red Hood…

Dark Detective #2 art by Giannis Milonogiannis

Whizzing through the day.

Dark Detective #2 art by Giannis Milonogiannis

But they aren't the only ones with technological upgrades. While Bruce Wayne tries to take a more classic approach, both as to where he now lives in Gotham.

Dark Detective #2 artwork by Dan Mora

And to what he drives…

Dark Detective #2 artwork by Dan Mora

He's piecing together who is behind all the technology. In The Next Batman #2, we know that WayneTech, now FoxTech is meant to have developed much of this.

Next Batman #2
The Next Batman #2 – art by Laura Braga

And so it seems here.

Dark Detective #2 artwork by Dan Mora

But in The Next Batman, we have also learned that Simon Saint of Saint Industries is another such developer, coming to the regular ongoing Batman series in March. 

The Next Batman #2 – art by Emanuela Lupacchino

As well as Dilton Tech as well. There seems to be a lot of tech companies around involved with this…

The NextBatman #2 – art by Emanuela Lupacchino

…including some that Bruce Wayne didn't bother to put on his big conspiracy map.

Dark Detective #2 artwork by Dan Mora

Rather concentrating on just Neo Corp, Plexitech and Draftech. And drawing another line.

Dark Detective #2 artwork by Dan Mora

It is notable that though he was mentioned in Future State: Harley Quinn in relation to Harley, there is someone who hasn't popped up in Future State, yet.

Dark Detective #2 artwork by Dan Mora

What was The Joker's Plan post-Joker Warf exactly?

Dark Detective #2 artwork by Dan Mora

Aside from just dealing with Bane? As he once said "where does he get such wonderful toys?" Maybe The Joker decided to build a few more of them himself?

FUTURE STATE DARK DETECTIVE #2 (OF 4) CVR A DAN MORA
(W) Mariko Tamaki – Joshua Williamson (A) Dan Mora – Giannis Milonogiannis (CA) Dan Mora
Bruce Wayne is supposed to be dead…but this Dark Detective is on the run and shining a light on the mystery of his own "murder": How did the killers know Bruce Wayne was Batman? As the forces of the Magistrate zero in on Bruce's location, it's a race against time to unlock the secrets of their surveillance tech and take the fight to the very top! But is the knowledge that Bruce's own legacy helped to enable the greatest authoritarian force the city of Gotham has ever seen too much to bear? Also in this issue, Jason Todd is a haunted man. He's working a job he hates on the violent streets of Gotham City as a mask hunter for the Magistrate! He takes contracts to catch villains—or heroes—and brings them in alive—mostly. But when the Red Hood gang reemerges, Jason must solve a mystery that could doom the city. This title is fully returnable at a later date. Retail: $5.99

FUTURE STATE THE NEXT BATMAN #2 (OF 4) CVR A LADRONN
(W) John Ridley – Vita Ayala – Paula Sevenbergen (A) Laura Braga – Aneke – Emanuela Lupacchino (CA) Ladronn
In this second Future State: Batman chapter, wearing a mask in Gotham City is now a crime—and when it's compounded with murder, it can be a shoot-on-sight offense! Batman is on the trail of a murderous couple but quickly finds that all is not as it seems…and finds himself in the firing line of the Magistrate and their Peacekeepers! The gritty, street-level adventures of the new Dark Knight continue! Also in this issue, Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown find themselves in a prison where the Magistrate throws heroes and villains alike! What no one knows, though, is that Cassandra was sent there with a mission… And in a story of the Gotham City Sirens, some girls just want to have fun—so what do you do when you find Gotham City in turmoil and overrun by Cybers? You go shopping, of course! Join Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and a new Siren on a gal's night out. They're on the town, looking for trouble…and finding it! This title is fully returnable at a later date.

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

