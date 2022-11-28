How Superman, Wildstorm & Blue Beetle Tie Into Dark Crisis This Week

There is no Dark Crisis comic book published this week by DC Comics. There is not even a Dark Crisis tie-in book. And Lazarus Planet is a long way off. However, tomorrow DC Comics will find ways to tie certain titles in with such crossover events, in a desperate attempt to keep the continuity straight…

So Superman: The Return Of Kal-El demonstrates that all the recent Superman stories in Action Comics and Superman: Son Of Kal-El are set before Justcie League #75 and Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths. No sooner is Superman back, than he is whisked away to his supposed death…

While in the Wildstorm 30th Anniversary One-Shot, Midnight and Apollo, who also got involved in Action Comics' recent storylines, are also heading to their own Dark Crisis presence in the final issue, Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #7 which promises Deathstroke and his Dark Army against the entire universe.

And Stormwatch who have taken over their satellite as a new headquarters while the Justice League were believed dead.

While Blue Beetle: Graduation Day #1 reveals that everything regarding that seventh issue works out fine. And that Superman, Ble Beetle and the rest beat back the Dark Army.

It all seems to work out in the end… at least until Lazarus Planet, anyway.

BLUE BEETLE GRADUATION DAY #1 (OF 6) CVR A ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

(W) Josh Trujillo (A/CA) Adrian Gutierrez

Jaime Reyes has a lot to juggle. Whether it's his finals for senior year or a new villain tearing up El Paso, Jaime is always torn between two worlds. But when his worlds come crashing together at his high school graduation, nothing will ever be the same. A message from the Reach bombards Jaime's scarab, Khaji Da, and it starts throwing off his connection to the device. And as if that wasn't enough, Jaime's parents and friends are pressuring him about his next steps in life. But what's hidden here on Earth that's drawing the Reach back? And where did this new Fadeaway Man come from? Can Jaime find balance in his life and rise to become a true hero, or is it curtains for Blue Beetle? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022

SUPERMAN KAL-EL RETURNS SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAN MORA (DARK CRISIS)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

Written by Mark Waid, Sina Grace, Alex Segura, and Marv Wolfman Art by Max Raynor, Dean Haspiel, Jack Herbert, and Reilly Brown Kal-El has returned from his long sojourn to Warworld, but what ramifications does this hold for the broader DC Universe? In this special issue, we'll spotlight Kal-El's reunion with the Dark Knight, Jimmy Olsen, the Justice League, and…Lex Luthor?! Plus: witness the never-before-revealed look at the moments leading to Superman's abduction by Pariah in the Dark Crisis event! The march toward Action Comics #1050 continues in this essential special volume!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022

WILDSTORM 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR C BRYAN HITCH VAR

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Bryan Hitch

Written by Matthew Rosenberg, Brandon Choi, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Ed Brisson and others Art by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Bryan Hitch, Brett Booth, and others In 1992 Jim Lee changed the course of comics history with the founding of WildStorm Productions, which would revolutionize the business and launch the careers of so many top creators. To this day, 30 years later, the impact of the imprint, its characters, and its creators is still felt! In honor of this legacy comes a 100-page giant that pays homage to the past…and looks toward the future! Part of this mammoth special will be reprinting–for the first time in periodical form!–short stories from the acclaimed WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years hardcover, including stories by Jim Lee, J. Scott Campbell, Brett Booth, Dustin Nguyen, and more…plus new stories featuring WildStorm characters in the DC core line, charting their future in the DC Universe…

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 11/29/2022