Ice Cream Man Gets A $100 Thank You Foil Variant As a Cherry On Top

I'm hearing from several retailers now that they're noticing another surprise on their invoices last week and that Image is serving up a special Thank You foil variant to retailers for the strong support of Ice Cream Man: Quarantine Comix one-shot (which benefited the BINC Foundation, so this was a win-win situation for retailers. Now it looks like Image is adding one more "win" for the Direct Market).

Only one copy appears to have been noticed and sold on eBay, being snapped up for a hundred dollars. A second copy is up, marked at two hundred dollars.

Which might help keep the wolf from the door. It is, of course, possible that some retailers didn't realise the significance and just put it on the shelf along with the other copies.

We've previously reported the sales jump on Will Prince & Martin Morazzo's horror anthology and then subsequent high-orders on Ice Cream Man #20 2nd printing. A little bird has shared that fans haven't had their fill yet of this issue and 3rd printing orders are well over 10K.

Will Image go back to print again? It'd seem foolish not to when it's catching the eye of so many new customers.

ICE CREAM MAN PRESENTS QUARANTINE COMIX SPEC #1 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL200035

(W) Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

In the early days of the pandemic, the team behind ICE CREAM MAN launched an online-only series of mini-comics set in the ICM universe. The project was called, predictably, QUARANTINE COMIX. These strange little ditties were meant to tide folks over while the industry was on pause-and also raise money for struggling comic shops, with 50 percent of all proceeds donated to Comicbook United Fund/BINC. Now, collected in everyone's preferred format (a floppy comic book!) are all six issues of QUARANTINE COMIX, featuring brand-new cover art and bonus stories by guest creators. And, as before, 50 percent of creator profits will go to Comicbook United to help stores get back on their feet-because comic shops are sweet.In Shops: Sep 09, 2020

SRP: $5.99