Icon & Rocket Season One #3 Preview: Take That, Opioid Epidemic!

Icon & Rocket Season One #3 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, continuing the relaunch of Milestone. In this preview, Rocket takes on the opioid epidemic in the worst way possible… by setting a poppy field on fire and then sucking up all the smoke into a tornado. Hey, can we get some of that smoke?! Check out a preview below.

ICON & ROCKET SEASON ONE #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie (CA) Taurin Clarke

Everyone on Earth—and beyond—wants them dead! Icon thought he was the only extraterrestrial left on Earth…but unfortunately for him, and for Rocket, he was very, very wrong! A terrifying enemy he believed long dead is hot on their trail…and to make matters worse, his foe now works for the CIA!

In Shops: 9/28/2021

SRP: $3.99