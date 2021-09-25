Icon & Rocket Season One #3 Preview: Take That, Opioid Epidemic!

Icon & Rocket Season One #3 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, continuing the relaunch of Milestone. In this preview, Rocket takes on the opioid epidemic in the worst way possible… by setting a poppy field on fire and then sucking up all the smoke into a tornado. Hey, can we get some of that smoke?! Check out a preview below.
ICON & ROCKET SEASON ONE #3 (OF 6)
DC Comics
0721DC092
0721DC093 – ICON & ROCKET SEASON ONE #3 (OF 6) CVR B DOUG BRAITHWAITE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie (CA) Taurin Clarke
Everyone on Earth—and beyond—wants them dead! Icon thought he was the only extraterrestrial left on Earth…but unfortunately for him, and for Rocket, he was very, very wrong! A terrifying enemy he believed long dead is hot on their trail…and to make matters worse, his foe now works for the CIA!
In Shops: 9/28/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0721DC092 ICON & ROCKET SEASON ONE #3 (OF 6) CVR A TAURIN CLARKE, by (W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie (CA) Taurin Clarke, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC092 ICON & ROCKET SEASON ONE #3 (OF 6), by (W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Doug Braithwaite, Andrew Currie (CA) Taurin Clarke, in stores Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from DC Comics
