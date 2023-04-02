Icon vs Hardware #2 Preview: Law and Order A courtroom bombshell plays out in this preview of Icon vs Hardware #2, in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday.

ICON VS HARDWARE #2

DC Comics

0123DC108

0123DC109 – Icon vs Hardware #2 Doug Braithwaite Cover – $4.99

(W) Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills (A) Denys Cowan (CA) Rahzzah

With time itself under Hardware's control, the hierarchy of power in the Dakotaverse has changed! Having altered events so the Big Bang never happened, Curtis Metcalf now finds himself as the head of Alva Industries—but the world is still on the brink of chaos! Can Hardware stop his alternate-timeline self from dooming us all? Does he want to? Because if he won't, it'll fall to Icon…and crossing Icon is never wise!

In Shops: 4/4/2023

SRP: $4.99

