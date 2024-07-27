Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: DC All-In, sdcc

Image Comics and DC All-In Use Official Documents To Boost Sales at San Diego Comic-Con - Passports and Membership Cards

At San Diego Comic-Con, Image Comics is selling a commemorative SDCC 2024 Passport for $5 at the Image booth #1915 for fans to participate in Image's Passport Challenge. Players will have opportunities to collect stamps from various Image Comics programming around the show floor this week in order to snag a prize, which I am told will be a highly collectable comic worth around $80 on eBay, for those who return to the Image booth with a passport displaying at least 18 of the 20 total possible stamps. Here's where they are…

1 stamp from Image Comics booth (booth #1915)

1 stamp from any of the following Image Comics panels: "Artists Unleashed with Skottie Young, Daniel Warren Johnson, Derek Kirk Kim & Dustin Ngyuen," "Image Comics: Storytelling, Genre, and Crafting Unforgettable Comics," or "Image Comics: Comics Characters Fans Will Love or Hate—or Love to Hate!, or Image Comics Presents: Genres, Generations, and Graphic Greatness" (see schedule for panel locations)

1 stamp from any Image Comics booth signing (booth #1915, see schedule for signing times)

1 stamp from Skottie Young (see scheduled appearances with Image)

7 stamps from Black Market Narrative (booth #4901)

1 stamp from Shawn "Big Clutch" Kirkham (booth #1101)

1 stamp from Ghost Machine (booth #1629)

1 stamp from Doug Wagner (table EE-13)

1 stamp from Dustin Nguyen (table CC-01)

1 stamp from Joe Benitez (booth #1717)

1 stamp from Top Cow Productions (booth #2629)

1 stamp from Terry Dodson (booth #5019)

1 stamp from Todd McFarlane Productions (booth #1915)

DC Comics is also doing something similar in comic book stores, as announced during their Lunar Distribution retailer meeting (if retailers were able to hear what was being said. Maybe Scott Snyder going full Jerry Maguire may have been overheard of the sound of comic book retailers who have been told there is a free bar, two hours in.

Readers who buy four different DC All In comic books in one week, will be able to qualify for a Justice League membership card featuring different characters, a different one being given away each week, though retailers will be able to alter the terms of the promotion to their own needs. The first four membership cards are Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Justice League with glow-in-the-drak Darkseid to come. Is he a Justice League member? Maybe we should check out Ram V's DC All In series to find out…

