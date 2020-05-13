Image Comics' Free Comic Book Day Title, Fire Power, Won't Wait.

Free Comic Book Day was meant to be the first Saturday in May and would have included the Image Comics title Fire Power #1 from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and Black Widow/Captain America artist Chris Samnee. That was meant to come out just after the original graphic novel, Fire Power: The Prelude at the end of April, and continue as a monthly series going forward. It was rather a clever marketing strategy until the world started to go more in The Walking Dead's direction.

Free Comic Book Day has been postponed until an indeterminate date in the autumn, but Fire Power is only being delayed until July. So something has got to give, In this case, Fire Power #1will no longer be a Free Comic Book Day title, it will just be free instead. Image Comics will now ship what would have been the Free Comic Book Day issue of Robert Kirkman & Chris Samnee's Fire Power #1, and is now known as the Promo Edition, early to retailers. It will instead be shipped alongside the Fire Power, Vol. 1: Prelude OGN to arrive on Wednesday, July 1st.

Indeed, not only are retailers allowed to give it away early, they are encouraged to so do, as a promotional tool to Robert Kirkman/Chris Samnee fans interested in the upcoming Fire Power series, as a bonus item to customers who have purchased the OGN, or as a bag stuffer to customers. The other Image Comics FCBD book title, a reprint of Invincible #1, will continue to be withheld until Free Comic Book Day is rescheduled.

FIRE POWER #1 PROMO ED FORMERLY FCBD

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) Chris Samnee

An All-New upcoming monthly series created by Robert Kirkman and Chris Samnee! The one who wields the firepower is destined to save the world, but Owen Johnson has turned his back on that life. He doesn't want the power, he never did. He only wants to raise his family and live his life, but unseen forces are at work to make that impossible. Danger lurks around every corner as Owen's past comes back to haunt him. Rating: Teen

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE TP VOL 01 PRELUDE

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) Chris Samnee, Matthew Wilson

SERIES PREMIERE! ALL-NEW series created by ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE, OBLIVION SONG) and Chris Samnee (Daredevil)! Owen Johnson's journey to China to learn about his birth parents eventually leads him to a mysterious Shaolin Temple. The students there study to rediscover the Fire Power, the lost art of throwing fireballs. A power they claim will be needed soon to save the world. Will Owen Johnson be the first person in a thousand years to wield the FIRE POWER?In Shops: Jul 01, 2020

SRP: $9.99