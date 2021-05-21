Image Comics Full Solicits and Solicitations August 2021

We have the Image Comics full solicits and solicitations for July 2021, with new comics from JH Williams III, Todd McFarlane, Erik Larsen, Skottie Young, Linda Sejic… but no, still no Saga.

IMAGE COMICS SOLICITATIONS FOR AUGUST 2021

ECHOLANDS #1

WRITERS: J. H. WILLIAMS III & W. HADEN BLACKMAN

ARTISTS: J. H. WILLIAMS III & DAVE STEWART

COVER A: J. H. WILLIAMS III

COVER B: J. H. WILLIAMS III

AUGUST 25 / 44 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

A MAJOR IMAGE COMICS 2021 EVENT!

The story of Earth's last war starts with Hope's sticky fingers…

The multiple award-winning Batwoman team, J. H. WILLIAMS III (Promethea, The Sandman: Overture, Batman) and W. HADEN BLACKMAN (Star Wars, Elektra), reunites for an all-new ongoing series! They're joined once again by colorist supreme DAVE STEWART and master letterer TODD KLEIN.

In a bizarre future world that has forgotten its history, a reckless thief, Hope Redhood, holds the key to excavating its dark, strange past—if only she and her crew can escape a tyrannical wizard and his unstoppable daughter. But fate will send them all on a path leading to a war between worlds.

ECHOLANDS is a landscape format, mythic-fiction epic where anything is possible—a fast-paced genre mashup adventure that combines everything from horror movie vampires to classic mobsters and cyborg elves, to Roman demigods and retro rocket ships. It's going to be a helluva ride!

Each issue of the series will offer a Raw Cut edition, featuring the art from J. H. WILLIAMS III as it looked leaving his work studio.

Early praise for ECHOLANDS:

"It's every fictional world, each with its own artistic style, intersecting and exploding with JHW3 magic and crackle. I can't wait to see where he and Haden Blackman are taking us—into a world in which anything can happen, and undoubtedly will." —Neil Gaiman

"So complex and unique and expertly executed it pushes the medium forward in new directions and leads to invigorated interest in the medium of comics itself." —Robert Kirkman

"A dazzling, kinetic ride through an exquisitely realized fantasy world, bursting with graphic energy and excitement." —Dave Gibbons

"Echolands' fallen fantasy San Francisco is painted as a monstrous blend of magic and technology, and reads like a blockbuster car chase." —Kyle Shutt (The Sword)

"Getting an eyeful is a massive understatement. I love looking at the drawings as they expand with more details emerging every time I look." —Debbie Harry (Blondie, Face It: A Memoir)

KING SPAWN #1

WRITERS: SEAN LEWIS & TODD McFARLANE

ARTISTS: JAVIER FERNANDEZ, BRETT BOOTH, PHILIP TAN, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, TODD McFARLANE & MARCIO TAKARA

COVER A: PUPPETEER LEE

COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

COVER C: DAVID FINCH

COVER D: SEAN GORDON MURPHY

AUGUST 11 / 56 PAGES / FC / T+ / $5.99

A historical NEW ongoing SPAWN series begins!

The launch of this book, nearly three decades in the making, further expands the SPAWN UNIVERSE with a growing presence of Hell, Heaven, and Heroes here on Earth.

A classic villain from Spawn's past has begun asserting his powers on Earth by corrupting as many souls as possible. And only Spawn knows that he even exists. Continuing the dramatic battles from SPAWN'S UNIVERSE #1, this is where it all begins!!!!!

Don't miss out…the last time a new ongoing SPAWN series launched was in 1992.

ANT #1

WRITER / ARTIST / COVERS A-H: ERIK LARSEN

AUGUST 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

"ANT: WHO SHE IS AND HOW SHE CAME TO BE!"

Erik Larsen takes on a whole new wall-crawler! ANT's epic adventure kicks off with this all-new origin issue! A new ongoing title by ERIK LARSEN.

THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK #1 (of 5)

WRITER: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ARTIST / COVER: JORGE CORONA

AUGUST 4 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (I HATE FAIRYLAND, Deadpool, Strange Academy) and artist JORGE CORONA (NO. 1 WITH A BULLET, Super Sons, Feathers) follow up their critically acclaimed series MIDDLEWEST with a brand-new haunting tale. An artist named Ro retreats from the grind of the city to an old house in a small town to find solace and inspiration without realizing the muse within is not what she expected. Fans of Stephen King and Neil Gaiman will enjoy this beautiful, dark, and disturbing story of discovery, love, and terror.

SECOND CHANCES #1

WRITER: RICKY MAMMONE

ARTIST / COVER: MAX BERTOLINI

AUGUST 18 / 32 PAGES / BW / M / $3.99

Second Chances Hotline—call now and get a new identity! All you need is some cash, a proper referral, and a very good reason to start over. When Leblanc, the man behind the hotline, is approached by a shady figure from his past, he's forced to accept a new client who doesn't meet any of the requirements—a client with chemically induced amnesia in desperate need of protection. Up-and-coming writer RICKY MAMMONE and artist MAX BERTOLINI (The Witcher, Nathan Never) explode onto the scene with this psychedelic, action-packed, bizarre noir that feels like John Wick punching through an existential French New Wave fever dream.

ST. MERCY #1 (of 4)

WRITER: JOHN ZUUR PLATTEN

ARTIST / COVER: ATILIO ROJO

AUGUST 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

NEW MINISERIES!

A tale of vengeful retribution, ST. MERCY pits the Incan Empire against the American West—and features two strong, determined young women who must defy authority and ultimately embrace their destiny. Mercedes Oro is one of the surviving descendants of the Incans who has been charged with protecting a cache of cursed gold used in their child sacrifice rituals. But when an outlaw tries to steal the gold for his band of thieves, he unknowingly sets events in motion that will unleash an angry god who is willing to travel through the centuries to have what he desires.

From the writer of Jurassic World: Evolution, The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Athena, and Wanted: Weapons of Fate comes a revenge tale that spans a millennia!

TROVER SAVES THE UNIVERSE #1 (of 5)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: TESS STONE

COVER B: JUSTIN ROILAND & TESS STONE

AUGUST 4 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

For fans of Rick and Morty and Mega Man!

A new limited series filled with mystery, murder, and mayhem from fan-favorite author TESS STONE, set in the world of Rick and Morty co-creator JUSTIN ROILAND's hit video game series Trover Saves the Universe!

Welcome to the ICJ—Important Cosmic Jobs—where the boss ranks employees, and at the end of each month, the worst employee literally gets the axe. It's…not a great gig.

But when ICJ's top eyehole monster winds up dead, the company's most inept (and rival) employees, Klover and Bo, are falsely accused of his murder and hunted by the Space Cops!

Now they must clear their names and unravel a conspiracy that reaches the very top…that is, if they don't kill each other first!

ASCENDER #18

WRITER / COVER B DESCENDER VARIANT: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER A: DUSTIN NGUYEN

AUGUST 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES FINALE

"STAR SEED," Part Four

Concluding the sci-fi/fantasy epic that began in the pages of DESCENDER, JEFF LEMIRE and DUSTIN NGUYEN present the final account of one young robot's struggle to keep his friends alive as the forces of magic and science meet in a climactic fashion.

ICE CREAM MAN #25

WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ARTISTS / COVER A: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER B: ZOE THOROGOOD

COVER C: YUKO SHIMIZU

COVER D: FRAZER IRVING

COVER E ANNIVERSARY WRAPAROUND: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

AUGUST 25 / 40 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

CELEBRATING OUR 25th "ANNIVERSARY" ISSUE WITH A SPECIAL BONUS STORY. IT'S THE PERFECT JUMPING-ON POINT TO THE BOOK CBR CALLED "IMAGE'S MOST UNPREDICTABLE HORROR SERIES."

Good afternoon, folks. This is your captain speaking. I'd like to welcome everyone aboard ICM Flight 25. We're currently cruising at an altitude of 33,000 feet, at an airspeed of about 400 miles per hour. The time is 1:25 p.m. The weather looks pretty good, and with the tailwind on our side, we're expecting to violently nosedive into the ground approximately 15 minutes ahead of schedule.

MOONSHINE #28

WRITER: BRIAN AZZARELLO

ARTIST / COVER: EDUARDO RISSO

AUGUST 11 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES FINALE

"THE WELL," Part Six

In this blood- and booze-drenched conclusion of BRIAN AZZARELLO and EDUARDO RISSO's sorry tale, Lou finds himself in a graveyard of his own making—but who will be left to face when our fallen torpedo heads for his last roundup?

RADIANT BLACK #7

WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS

ARTIST: MARCELO COSTA

COVER A: DANIELE DI NICUOLO

COVER B: FELIPE WATANABE

COVER C (1:25): TREVOR McCARTHY

AUGUST 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

Picking up from the shocking ending of issue five, Radiant Black's life just got a whole lot more complicated. Pursued by a new enemy and not sure who to trust, will our hero escape with his life? Or is this the beginning of the end for RADIANT BLACK?

OLD HEAD OGN

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: KYLE STARKS

AUGUST 25 / 136 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Space Jam meets Fright Night in this hilarious action-horror as a former basketball star returns home to bury his mother only to learn of her mysterious past, his destiny, and to find himself embroiled in a decades-long blood feud with actual Dracula.

DEEP BEYOND, VOL. 1 TP

WRITERS: MIRKA ANDOLFO & DAVID GOY

ARTIST / COVER: ANDREA BROCCARDO

SEPTEMBER 8 / 144 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

In an underpopulated future Earth, devastated by the dire consequences of the millennium bug, the survival of mankind—and, maybe, of the planet itself—is handled by a small number of people. These are talented scientists who, despite the adverse situation and the stupid feuds that continue to divide the small number of people still alive, try to understand and study what is hidden in the depths of the abyss—something mysterious and dangerous, which could eventually cause an even worse and more destructive catastrophe!

The 100 meets LOW, with a hint of Death Stranding in the brand-new sci-fi thriller series from acclaimed creator MIRKA ANDOLFO (UNNATURAL, MERCY, SWEET PAPRIKA), teaming up with writer DAVID GOY, rising-star artist ANDREA BROCCARDO (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Empyre: X-Men), and colorist BARBARA NOSENZO (The Ballad of Halo Jones).

Collects DEEP BEYOND #1-6

Select praise for DEEP BEYOND:

"Gripping." —Monkeys Fighting Robots

"A fantastical reflection of our world cranked up to 10." —AIPT

"A Ridley Scott meets David Lynch vibe." —Comic Watch

GIDEON FALLS, DELUXE EDITION, BOOK ONE HC

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTISTS / COVER: ANDREA SORRENTINO & DAVE STEWART

SEPTEMBER 15 / 432 PAGES / FC / M / $49.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The first book of the Eisner Award-winning horror series from writer JEFF LEMIRE (Sweet Tooth, Black Hammer) and artist ANDREA SORRENTINO (Old Man Logan, Joker: Killer Smile) collected in a deluxe edition hardcover!

The lives of a washed-up Catholic priest arriving in a small town full of dark secrets and a reclusive young man obsessed with a conspiracy in the city's trash become intertwined around the mysterious legend of the Black Barn―an otherworldly building alleged to have appeared in both the city and the small town throughout history, bringing death and madness in its wake.

Rural mystery and urban horror collide in this character-driven meditation on obsession, mental illness, and faith from the creators that writer BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS said "will go down as one of the greatest comic teams of all time!" This edition features plenty of extras including a variant cover gallery from some of comics' best artists, like CLIFF CHIANG, JOCK, TULA LOTAY, SKOTTIE YOUNG, and many more!

Collects issues #1-16

Select praise for GIDEON FALLS:

"Saturated with a horrific sense of anxiety." —Entertainment Weekly

"Combines avant-garde graphic treatments with outstanding writing to create a genuine tale of terror." —Boing Boing

"I know everybody lies in blurbs, but this comic really is amazing. Do not gloss over these words. This is two guys at the top of their game." —MARK MILLAR

"A dark, brooding piece of evocative horror blessedly short on exposition and long on landscapes, ambiance and feelings." —The Oregonian

HELM GREYCASTLE, BOOK ONE TP

WRITERS: HENRY BARAJAS & CLAIRE NAPIER

ARTISTS / COVER: RAHMAT HANDOKO & BRYAN VALENZA

AUGUST 25 / 168 PAGES / FC / T+ / $19.99

New Latinx fantasy by HENRY BARAJAS, author of the critically acclaimed (LA VOZ DE M.A.Y.O.: TATA RAMBO). The last dragon prince has been abducted—kept prisoner by an unknown threat: AZTEC MEXICA! Helm Greycastle and his outsider comrades are here to save the prince—but are recruited by a resistance plotting to overthrow Montezuma. Will Greycastle help save the people of MEXICA or save the dragon prince and flee?

BONUS! HELM GREYCASTLE includes role-playing games (5E compatible) written by TRISTAN J. TARWATER (Rolled & Told), GEOFFREY GOLDEN (Wet Hot American Summer: Fantasy Camp), MATT HAWKINS (THINK TANK), and art by JEN VAUGHN (Goosebumps: Download and Die)!

Collects HELM GREYCASTLE #1-4

THE LABYRINTH HC

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: SIMON STÅLENHAG

NOVEMBER 3 / 184 PAGES / FC / T+ / $39.99

TRIM SIZE 11.25 x 9.875

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Visionary illustrator and author SIMON STÅLENHAG (THE ELECTRIC STATE, TALES FROM THE LOOP) presents a tense, dark tale of ruin and vengeance set among a stunning sci-fi apocalypse like you've never seen before.

An eight-wheeled vehicle trundles across a barren landscape of ash and ruined buildings toward a lone bunker deep in the wilderness. Inside the vehicle are three passengers: two scientists—who plan to use the outpost as a home base for the study of world-ending phenomena—and a boy named Charlie.

As the work unfolds, the isolation and claustrophobia of the compound threatens each member of the expedition with madness. Forced to confront their own dark history and the struggles of the haves and have-nots, the members of the expedition find themselves hurtling toward ruin.

LADY MECHANIKA, VOL. 1 TP

WRITER: JOE BENITEZ

ARTISTS / COVER: JOE BENITEZ & PETER STEIGERWALD

AUGUST 11 / 160 PAGES / FC / T / $14.99

A newly remastered edition of the steampunk adventure series' first volume, featuring a revised script and updated lettering. In a Victorian world filled with flying dirigibles and clockwork automatons, a young woman searches desperately for the secrets to her past—a past that left her with extraordinary, but unnatural, mechanical limbs.

Collects LADY MECHANIKA #0-5

LADY MECHANIKA, VOL. 1 HC

WRITER: JOE BENITEZ

ARTISTS / COVER: JOE BENITEZ & PETER STEIGERWALD

AUGUST 11 / 160 PAGES / FC / T / $29.99

OVERSIZED HARDCOVER (7.25" x 10.875")

A newly remastered edition of the steampunk adventure series' first volume, featuring a revised script and updated lettering, in an oversized hardcover format. In a Victorian world filled with flying dirigibles and clockwork automatons, a young woman searches desperately for the secrets to her past—a past that left her with extraordinary, but unnatural, mechanical limbs.

Collects LADY MECHANIKA #0-5

PUNDERWORLD, VOL 1 OGN

WRITER / ARTIST /COVER: LINDA ŠEJIĆ

AUGUST 25 / 176 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

Hades and Persephone's love-struck misadventures.

The classic tale of Greek mythology, but 100 percent more awkwardly relatable. Hades is the officious, antisocial ruler of the Underworld. Persephone, daughter of Demeter, is an earth goddess of growth and renewal—they've been crushing on each other for the past two centuries. But when a festival (and a little liquid courage) present an opportunity to put an end to their olympian will-they-won't-they, a meddlesome pantheon and several titanic misassumptions threaten to give every god in the sky the wrong impression…and leave their romance dead before it can bloom.

RADIANT BLACK, VOL. 1 TP

WRITERS: KYLE HIGGINS

ARTISTS: MARCELO COSTA, EDUARDO FERIGATO & DAVID "DARKO" LAFUENTE

COVER: MARCELO COSTA & EDUARDO FERIGATO

AUGUST 18 / 192 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

"The perfect superhero comic for anyone missing INVINCIBLE…" —ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE)

THE MOST ACCLAIMED NEW SERIES OF 2021!

Visionary writer KYLE HIGGINS (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Ultraman) and artist MARCELO COSTA reinvent super heroes for a new generation! Nathan Burnett has just turned 30, and things aren't great—he's working (and failing) at two jobs, his credit card debt is piling up, and his only move…is moving back home with his parents.

But when Nathan discovers the ethereal, cosmic RADIANT, he's given the power to radically change his fortunes…unless the Cosmic Beings who created them succeed in taking them back by any means necessary. Oh, and did we mention there's a RED RADIANT who wants Nathan dead? The next must-read comic book series STARTS HERE.

Collects RADIANT BLACK #1-6

Select praise for RADIANT BLACK:

"Mixes superhero fun with Millennial ennui." —Comic Book Resources

"While the powers and the stylish suit will get all the attention, it's really the person behind the powers that steals the show, making Radiant Black one debut you should not miss." —Comicbook.com

"There is more than a little of Invincible's DNA here." —ScreenRant

"Too much fun—classic superhero greatness remade brightly and brilliantly for a new generation!" —Scott Snyder

"The most fun I've had reading a new superhero comic in years. It's the sort of book I've been dying to have on my pull list again." —James Tynion IV

TWO MOONS, VOL. 1: THE IRON NOOSE TP

WRITER: JOHN ARCUDI

ARTIST / COVER: VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

AUGUST 18 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

RUMBLE and B.P.R.D. writer JOHN ARCUDI is back at Image with rising star VALERIO GIANGIORDANO for an all-new horror series set in the midst of the Civil War.

In the middle of the horrors of the American Civil War, young soldier Virgil Morris discovers that he can't leave his Pawnee origins behind him. Visited by ghosts and visions, he learns that the war is not the worst evil he and his new friend, nurse Frances Shaw, face. Together—and apart—Frances and Virgil combat madness and hell itself.

Collects TWO MOONS #1-5

Select praise for TWO MOONS:

"A seamless meld between bombastic war story and supernatural terror." —Comic Book Resources

"A gritty and nuanced addition to the historical fiction horror genre." —Multiversity Comics

"The art is exceptional and it takes command of the story in unexpected ways. The book welcomes questions, demands thought, and values different angles." —Graphic Policy

"Expressive and gorgeous without dodging the gruesome and macabre." —AIPT

BIRTHRIGHT, VOL. 10 TP

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTISTS / COVER: ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

AUGUST 11 / 112 PAGES / FC / T+ / $14.99

When he was a child, Mikey Rhodes disappeared. Lost in the land of Terrenos, he grew into a warrior of legend and waged war against the God King Lore—a war that even ravaged Earth. Now, that war is over, and Mikey is victorious. But no victory is without sacrifice…

Since 2014, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON and ANDREI BRESSAN's fantasy epic BIRTHRIGHT has enthralled readers, and now it is time for the Rhodes family to embark on one last thrilling adventure in this final volume.

Collects BIRTHRIGHT #46-50

KILL SIX BILLION DEMONS, VOL. 4: KING OF SWORDS TP

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: TOM PARKINSON-MORGAN

AUGUST 4 / 184 PAGES / FC / M / $17.99

In the fourth chapter of the popular webcomic KILL SIX BILLION DEMONS, heir to the multiverse Allison Ruth must grapple with the limits to her own strength as she enters the world's deadliest multiversal fighting tournament in a desperate struggle against the god-king Solomon David.

A MAN AMONG YE #6

WRITER: STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

ARTIST / COVER A: JOSH GEORGE

COVER B: QISTINA KHALIDAH

AUGUST 11 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

After being pursued by the crown and every bounty hunter in the Caribbean, Anne Bonny and her pirate crew find themselves behind bars once again. But a mysterious savior appears, offering the women a chance at freedom…and buried treasure. Can Anne trust this newcomer with their lives?

CHU #7

WRITER: JOHN LAYMAN

ARTIST / COVER: DAN BOULTWOOD

AUG 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"(SHE) DRUNK HISTORY," Part Two

France. A wine heist. A double-cross. And cupcakes…OF DOOM!

COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #11 (of 12)

WRITERS: STEVE ORLANDO & L.A. THORNHILL

ARTIST: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER A: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER B: V KEN MARION

COVER C: QISTINA KHALIDAH

AUGUST 4 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

The fate of all existence comes down to a fistfight. The credits DO say STEVE ORLANDO after all. This is a blockbuster! Every hero left on the last Earth left in the last reality left turns out against the Extinction Society. It's a final race to stave off the very destruction we've brought on ourselves. Can we be good enough, long enough? We better hope so, because the fate of our Earth might've once rested in the hands of the Crisis Command, but they just put it in ours.

COMPASS #3 (of 5)

WRITERS: ROBERT MACKENZIE & DAVE WALKER

ARTIST / COVER: JUSTIN GREENWOOD

AUGUST 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

GREG RUCKA proudly presents a new direction in adventure with…COMPASS!

Evil pursues Shahidah El-Amin to the ends of the Earth…and miles beneath it. The quest for the Cauldron of Eternal Life takes Shahi—and her one-time sister-in-arms, now enemy, Ling Hua—deep within the darkest caverns of Christendom, where the treasure hunters face monsters, visions, and the legions of the dead!

The acclaimed OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME team of writers ROBERT MACKENZIE and DAVE WALKER (LAZARUS SOURCEBOOK) and artist JUSTIN GREENWOOD (LAZARUS: X +66, Stumptown) plunge comics' boldest new heroine to thrilling depths of danger!

CROSSOVER #9

WRITER: DONNY CATES

ARTISTS / COVER: GEOFF SHAW, DEE CUNNIFFE & JOHN J. HILL

AUGUST 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

"MEANWHILE" Part Two

The hunt is on! Ellie and Ryan continue their deadly ride along with two of comics' finest as the brutal comic superstar slayings continue! What beloved comic book creator will die next?! Is it me? Could be!! It's a bloodbath over here, kids! Fun!

DEEP BEYOND #7 (of 12)

WRITERS: MIRKA ANDOLFO & DAVID GOY

ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREA BROCCARDO

COVER B: MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER C: DARKO LAFUENTE

COVER D: MATTEO LOLLI

AUGUST 4 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Now that the gang has discovered a strange, "new" world (that actually seems to be "not-so-new"), they start facing a new range of problems, and they will start asking themselves the question: who really are the good guys? And what's the final purpose of the terrible troops pursuing them?

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #12

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST / COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

AUGUST 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

America was built on a lie that's never quite come true. The cracks in that idealistic vision have inspired dangerous people to do horrible things in the name of an America that's never really existed. Hawk Harrison knows the genuine story of this country, and he's ready to give Cole Turner a history lesson.

DIE #19

WRITER: KIERON GILLEN

ARTIST / COVER: STEPHANIE HANS

COVER B: JENNY FRISON

August 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"BLEED," Part Four

The final encounter approaches. Everything to play for, even if everyone's already lost.

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #14

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATT WILSON

AUGUST 4 / 28 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Owen thought he and his family could return to their normal lives, but the Serpent's Omen is called that for a reason!

GEIGER #5

WRITER: GEOFF JOHNS

ARTIST / COVER A: GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: JERRY ORDWAY

COVER C: PAUL PELLETIER

COVER D: GARY FRANK

AUGUST 4 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Allies…or a different kind of enemy? Geiger's quest to find sanctuary takes him deep inside a remnant of the old world and face to face with the desperate survivors within. When a heartbreaking discovery puts them at odds with Geiger, an ancient warrior is awakened with one mission: bring down Geiger, dead or alive!

By the critically acclaimed team of GEOFF JOHNS, GARY FRANK, and BRAD ANDERSON!

THE GOOD ASIAN # 4 (of 10)

WRITER: PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

ARTISTS: ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: DAVE JOHNSON

COVER B: AWANQI

AUGUST 4 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Hark suffers a devastating blow as Chinatown's Hui Long killer hits closer to home, leading Hark to begin peeling back the layers of his family's chilling secrets.

"This is absolutely the best kind of comics noir." —KIERON GILLEN (DIE)

HEY KIDS! COMICS!, VOL. 2: PROPHETS & LOSS #4 (of 6)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: HOWARD VICTOR CHAYKIN

AUGUST 4 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

What's the sound of a faceplant into a plate of spaghetti? It might just be opportunity knocking!

There's a changing of the guard everywhere you look, and the only constant is that the entrenched can't see it coming.

HOME #5 (of 5)

WRITER: JULIO ANTA

ARTIST: ANNA WIESZCZYK

COVER A: LISA STERLE

COVER B: JACOBY SALCEDO

AUGUST 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

Juan's rage comes to a head, and the world will never be the same again.

HOME SICK PILOTS #8

WRITER: DAN WATTERS

ARTIST / COVER A: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

COVER B: MARTIN SIMMONDS

AUGUST 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

As its horrors emanate across America, the Home Sick Pilots must return to the Old James House. Which could be difficult, as they did leave it at the bottom of the ocean.

INKBLOT #11

WRITERS: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

ARTISTS / COVER: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

AUGUST 4 / 24 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

The cat watches as 10 children bury their parents in a primordial forest. It catches the eye of Inos, the youngest, whose curiosity leads him on a merry chase for the cat, which ends with the family being cornered by the beast that killed their parents.

JULES VERNE'S: LIGHTHOUSE #5 (of 5)

WRITERS: DAVID HINE & BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTISTS / COVERS A & B: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

SEPTEMBER 1 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

"SECRET WAR," Part Five

In this final issue, Vasquez and Captain Kongre go head-to-head in a battle to decide the future of the human species. The Seraphim Suits are the ultimate battle armor, but wearing them means feeling the pain of every blow, and the pain only stops when one of them is dead.

JUPITER'S LEGACY: REQUIEM #3 (of 12)

WRITER: MARK MILLAR

ARTIST / COVER A: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS

COVER B: JOHN PAUL LEON

COVER C: JOHN PAUL LEON B&W

COVER D: NETFLIX PHOTO COVER

AUGUST 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Chloe Sampson is finally wearing the Lady Liberty uniform, inheriting the legacy from her late mother. But she's been married four times, and her private life is still as complicated as it ever was. Divorced from Hutch, she's journeyed into space to answer a distress call and finds another world where the aliens have created another team of heroes with an origin eerily similar to their own.

KILLADELPHIA #16

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTIST / COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B: JAMES O'BARR

AUGUST 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"HOME IS WHERE THE HATRED IS," Part Four

The critically acclaimed, smash-hit horror series continues! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

The battle between Abigail and the Sangsters is an all-out war as both sides fight for survival! Meanwhile, Jimmy descends further into the darkness of his newfound vampire ways, leaving precious little of his humanity behind. Will SeeSaw be able to save him in time, or will Jimmy forever remain a creature of the night?!

Also includes the next chapter of ELYSIUM GARDENS, the terrifying werewolf backup story with art by CHRISTOPHER MITTEN!

MADE IN KOREA #4 (of 6)

WRITER: JEREMY HOLT

ARTIST / COVER: GEORGE SCHALL

AUGUST 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

PROXY DOESN'T UNDERSTAND OR RESPOND TO YOUR PROMPT

To fix issues with your Proxy not responding:

Make sure you're using the power adapter that was included with your child.

Check that your child isn't muted.

Speak naturally and clearly.

Rephrase your prompt.

Try, "Did you hear me?"

MAN-EATERS: THE CURSED #2 (of 5)

WRITER: CHELSEA CAIN

ARTISTS: KATE NIEMCZYK & LIA MITERNIQUE

COVER A & B: LIA MITERNIQUE

AUGUST 18 / 28 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

"IMPORTANT CAMP WAIVER"

It's very important to read all of the materials before arriving at Craft Camp. Craft Camp is not responsible for disappearances, maiming, spectral trauma, or other camp mishaps.

MANIFEST DESTINY #46

WRITER: CHRIS DINGESS

ARTISTS: MATTHEW ROBERTS & OWEN GIENI

COVER: MATTHEW ROBERTS

AUGUST 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Lewis and Clark's expedition can only end with a sacrifice to the demonic Navath. But must it be young Jean-Baptiste?

M.O.M.: MOTHER OF MADNESS #2 (of 3)

WRITERS: EMILIA CLARKE & MARGUERITE BENNETT

ARTIST: LEILA LEIZ

COVER A: JO RATCLIFFE

COVER B: TULA LOTAY

AUGUST 25 / 40 PAGES / FC / M / $4.99

Game of Thrones superstar EMILIA CLARKE returns with an OVERSIZED THREE-ISSUE MINISERIES! Maya's powers (and popularity!) explode! Bath time's at 7 p.m., bedtime's at 8 p.m., and crime fighting never sleeps when a villain out of Maya's shadowy past comes to collect. Can she catch criminals and be home before the school run?!

NOCTERRA #6

WRITER: SCOTT SNYDER

ARTISTS & COVER A: TONY S. DANIEL & TOMEU MOREY

COVER B: EMANUELA LUPACCHINO & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: TONY S. DANIEL & MARCELO MAIOLO

AUGUST 4 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"FULL THROTTLE DARK," Part Six

You've seen the calm…now it's time for the storm. Having unearthed a shocking revelation, Val must prepare for battle before she loses the paradise that she's risked so much to find.

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #33

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: LORENZO DE FELICI & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER: LORENZO DE FELICI

AUGUST 11 / 28 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

The battle between Earth and the Kuthaal rages on across the globe! Meanwhile on Oblivion, Heather has an audience with Lord Halaak…

THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME #5 (of 6)

WRITERS: JASON AARON & ALEJANDRO ARBONA

ARTISTS: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE & KANO

COVER A: LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

COVER B: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

COVER C INTERCONNECTING "BATTLEFIELD" VARIANT: LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

AUGUST 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

New York City isn't like it used to be in the 1970s, where one drunken misadventure meant your boss had to come rescue you from an army of murder-nuns in a South American cult. JASON AARON (SOUTHERN BASTARDS, Thor, Scalped) and RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE (HUCK, American Vampire, All-Star Batman) send Booker and Andy to Hell and back, and to Heaven and beyond. Over a century before, Booker finds wonder and violence at a new kind of place called a "restaurant," in a story by ALEJANDRO ARBONA (Doctor Tomorrow, Rick and Morty Presents: The Hotel Immortal) and KANO (Action Comics, Quantum and Woody).

ORDINARY GODS #2

WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS

ARTIST / COVER: FELIPE WATANABE

AUGUST 11 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"Do you remember the tower? The snow?"

Twenty-four hours ago, Christopher Becker was living a perfectly normal life. Today, plucked from his home, his old life in ruins, he'll learn the incontrovertible truth about the world and his place in it.

And then he'll remember the tower.

SAVAGE DRAGON #263

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: ERIK LARSEN

COVER B: "RETRO '70s TRADE DRESS" ERIK LARSEN

AUGUST 18/ 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"SHARK ATTACK!"

Mako the shark-man is out for blood! SAVAGE DRAGON comes with our highest possible recommendation.

THE SILVER COIN #5 (of 5)

WRITER: MICHAEL WALSH

ARTIST / COVER A: MICHAEL WALSH

COVER B: MAYA McKIBBIN

AUGUST 11 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NOW AN ONGOING SERIES

For the fifth installment of horror anthology THE SILVER COIN from MICHAEL WALSH, CHIP ZDARSKY, KELLY THOMPSON, ED BRISSON, and JEFF LEMIRE, the story reaches back to when the coin's cruel curse was first minted. In a small New England village, a woman has been accused of witchcraft.

THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON #3

WRITER: KYLE STARKS

ARTIST / COVER A: CHRIS SCHWEIZER

COVER B: ROB GUILLORY

AUGUST 11 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"This year's best comic book series" —Contest of Challengers

Looking to increase their muscle to protect their scrawny necks, our trio of former sidekicks heads to the world of underground fighting to recruit a former sidekick and martial arts prodigy. But then they all get drunk, and it's a mess, folks. I think these folks might be dummies. But they're PROBABLY getting closer to solving the mystery. The ACTION MYSTERY THRILLER continues from CHRIS SCHWEIZER and KYLE STARKS!

SPAWN #321

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: BJÖRN BARENDS

COVER B: TODD MCFARLANE

COVER C: FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER D: 1:50 INCV BJÖRN BARENDS VIRGIN

August 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

A small city loses its electrical power. When it's restored, every resident of the city has disappeared!

Spawn begins a hunt to find them. A twist ending awaits him…and an enemy he thought was forever gone.

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ #10

WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY

ARTISTS: RAMÓN K. PÉREZ & MIKE SPICER

COVER: RAMÓN K. PÉREZ

AUGUST 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

When no one can age or die, are the children still the future? The town of Stillwater is about to find out.

SUMMONERS WAR: LEGACY #5

WRITER: JUSTIN JORDAN

ARTISTS / COVER: LUCA CLARETTI & GIOVANNA NIRO

AUGUST 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Imprisoned on a train headed for enemy territory, Tomas and Rai are at the mercy of Voss Ayers…a mercenary summoner who steals for fun and kills for profit. Please don't call him a villain, though.

SWEET PAPRIKA #2 (of 12)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER B: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

COVER C: GUILLEM MARCH

COVER D: ANDREW HICKINBOTTOM

AUGUST 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Paprika is living a difficult situation brought on by her father's illness and the complex work situation that awaits her. It's the only kind of business she's not really able to handle: a dinner where being dynamic, kind, and relaxed is just as important as being competent. But there is also another reason why the young and skilled professional is in trouble: she doesn't want to see one of the guests again…

SYPHON #2 (of 3)

WRITERS: PATRICK MEANEY & MOHSEN ASHRAF

ARTISTS / COVER: JEFF EDWARDS & JOHN KALISZ

AUGUST 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

After being gifted with the power to siphon pain from others, Sylas found new purpose in life, but the weight of carrying others' burdens gradually wore him down. After meeting the mysterious Antonio, he discovers another side to the power, the ability to steal people's pleasures from them. Now he will have to decide whether to follow Antonio to a life of glamor and pure joy or keep carrying the weight of others' pain and find hope in the darkest corners of the world.

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #9

WRITER: CHRIS CONDON

ARTIST / COVER A: JACOB PHILLIPS

AUGUST 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"EVERSAUL, 1981," Part Three

A tense confrontation on the Wellman ranch, once a bastion of the psychedelic dream, leads to a growing rift between Eversaul and the Law in Ambrose County.

TIME BEFORE TIME #4

WRITERS: DECLAN SHALVEY & RORY McCONVILLE

ARTISTS: JOE PALMER & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER B: RACHAEL STOTT

AUGUST 18 / 32 pages / FC / M / $3.99

A startling discovery threatens Tatsuo and Nadia's fragile alliance, while a deadly trap begins to close around them.

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #15

WRITERS: SCOTT SNYDER & CHARLES SOULE

ARTISTS: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI & MATT WILSON

COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

COVER B: JENNY FRISON

AUGUST 18 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"POSSIBILITY," Part Three

As our team sails deeper into the chain of "possibility" islands, they discover a devastating secret!

VINYL #3 (of 6)

WRITER: DOUG WAGNER

ARTISTS / COVER: DANIEL HILLYARD & DAVE STEWART

AUGUST 25 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

As Walter continues to go even deeper into the sunflower death cult's underground gore bunker, his serial killer friends decide to split up to sew their unique brands of chaos. New wickedly disturbing monsters are revealed on both sides. Who wins when the criminally insane take on pure evil?

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #20

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

AUGUST 4 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Michonne's arrival has disrupted the balance within the newfound prison community. While life within its walls is becoming more bearable, it's still far from safe.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #21

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

AUGUST 18 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Rick takes drastic measures to save a life, and his leadership is called into question.