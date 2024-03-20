Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: saga, ya

Image Comics Republish Saga, Smaller Size For The YA Bookstore Market

Image Comics is to republish Saga by Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples in a six inch by nine inch format beginning in September.

Article Summary Image Comics reissues Saga in a 6x9 format targeting YA bookstores in September.

New edition features exclusive cover art by co-creator Fiona Staples.

Brian K Vaughan anticipates reaching new readers with the compact format.

Saga Vol. 1, 6x9 edition releases on September 24th, including issues #1-6.

Image Comics is to republish Saga by Brian K Vaughan and Fiona Staples in a six inch by nine inch format beginning in September, with new cover art by Fiona Staples, aimed at the YA bookstore market, in a format that has proved successful for graphic novels from other publishers. The series will still remain available in single issue, standard trim size trade paperback, deluxe hardcover, digital versions, and compendium trade paperback editions. As June's Image Comics solicitations still doesn't include new issues of Saga…

"How cool is it to see Fiona revisiting our heroes at the beginning of their journey? While Fiona and I are hard at work on new chapters of Saga, we hope these lovely editions from Image will help introduce a whole new audience to the ongoing adventures of Hazel and her star-crossed family," said Vaughan.

So expect a whole new audience to get outraged by the sex scenes and the dragon penis all over again. Or at least activist parents and politicians. Saga, Vol. 1 paperback edition 6×9 will be published from Tuesday, the 24th of September.

Saga Volume 1: New Edition Paperback

"A little bit Romeo & Juliet and a lot Star Wars." —USA Today

"Mischievous, vulgar and gloriously inventive." —TIME Magazine

"May it run for 1,000 issues." —Rolling Stone Magazine

The critically acclaimed masterpiece and one of the most iconic, best selling comic book series of its time is now presented in a 6×9 edition featuring all new cover art by Fiona Staples. A genre-blending, sci-fi/fantasy space opera about star-crossed lovers from enemy worlds. An epic romantasy featuring a diverse and eclectic cast of memorable characters, Saga follows new parents Marko and Alana as they risk everything to raise their child amidst a never-ending galactic war. Collects issues #1-6.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!