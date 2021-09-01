Incredible Hulk #1 CGC 8.0 Copy Over $100,000 At ComicConnect

Incredible Hulk #1 has always been a really tough book to find a copy of. In my 30 years of collecting, I have only come across one copy out in the wild that I got to hold in my hand, and that one was a trainwreck. Not at all like this copy, a freaking CGC 8.0 copy on auction today at ComicConnect. This is one of the nicest copies of this book there is; another 8.0 recently sold for $150,000. Could this one beat it? It currently sits at $110,000 as of this writing, so it has a ways to go, but that number is going to shoot up fast for sure as bidding closes. You can see it below.

Incredible Hulk #1 CGC. Credit ComicConnect

How High Will Incredible Hulk #1 Go?

"An 8.0 CGC-graded copy of The Incredible Hulk #1, from May 1962. This striking book includes off-white to white pages illustrating a classic Stan Lee and Jack Kirby story with the first appearances of the Hulk, Rick Jones, Betty Ross, and General Ross. This marks a major cornerstone for the Marvel Universe and comics as a whole. The yellow hues of the enthralled onlookers beautifully match the title logo, and the central figures of Banner and the Hulk look terrifyingly sharp. An 8.0 recently sold for $150,000. This issue was a stepping stone towards the upcoming Avengers #1 that would come out the next year. The Hulk has starred in countless MCU movies and is soon crossing over to MCU shows as well, with the upcoming Disney+ She-Hulk series. Bid today for your chance at something truly incredible!"

I can only dream of owning something this awesome, but I am sure someone reading this could realistically buy this copy of Incredible Hulk #1. Is it you? Go here and get more details, and place a bid if you can. Let's see how high this one goes and take a look at the other keys taking bids today.

