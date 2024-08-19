Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Agent, Ashley Robin Franklin, Girl Who Loves Monsters, graphic novel, Insha Fitzpatrick, Viking Press

Insha Fitzpatrick & Ashley Robin Franklin's Girl Who Loves Monsters

Insha Fitzpatrick and Ashley Robin Franklin sell World English rights to their graphic novel The Girl Who Loves Monsters to Viking Press

The story features a horror-loving girl saving her town from her werewolf substitute teacher after unleashing monsters.

World English rights acquired by Kelsey Murphy at Viking Press, with a summer 2026 publication planned.

Fitzpatrick and Franklin signed a two-book deal through their agent Maria Vicente at P.S. Literary.

The Girl Who Loves Monsters, is a new middle-grade graphic novel by Insha Fitzpatrick and Ashley Robin Franklin. It follows a horror-loving girl who must save her town from her substitute teacher, who just might be a werewolf, after accidentally unleashing monsters through her town. Kelsey Murphy at Viking Press has bought world English rights to The Girl Who Loves Monsters, and publication will be in the summer of 2026. Insha Fitzpatrick and Ashley Robin Franklin's agent, Maria Vicente at P.S. Literary, negotiated a two-book deal.

Insha Fitzpatrick is a New Jersey-based writer and editor, founder of DIS/MEMBER, a horror genre website and the Operations Manager for Storytelling Collective. Previous work includes Who graphic novels, Who Was Accused In The Salem Witch Trials? Tituba and Who Sparked The Montgomery Bus Boycotts? Rosa Parks. As well as the Totally Factual Field Guide TO The Supernatural books Chilling With Ghosts, Hanging With Vampires, and the Oh My Gods! graphic novels with Stephanie Cooke and Juliana Moon.

Ashley Robin Franklin attended the University of Texas Pan-American. She majored in English literature with an emphasis in Creative writing, and minored in Studio Art. A queer cartoonist and illustrator based in Austin, Texas. Her debut YA graphic novel, The Hills of Estrella Roja, was published by Clarion Books/Harper Collins in August of 2023. Other comics include One Million Tiny Fires, That Full Moon Feeling, and Fruiting Bodies, all published by Silver Sprocket. She has also published several short comics with the New Yorker, the Nib, and Pome press.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into, and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids' graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century.

