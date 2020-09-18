Iron Man #1 Review: Retool, Rebrand and Reload

Iron Man #1 7.5/10 Tony Stark, Disassembled? The billionaire futurist approximates a mid-life crisis while never stepping away from the heavy metal smackdown he's perfected.

With the AI-related crossover involving his brother Arno finally, finally, over, this issue seeks to retool, rebrand and reload who Tony Stark is. That means stepping away from the company (with dozens of billions of dollars to burn), a renewed interest in flashy, gas-guzzling cars, and introspection.

Writer Christopher Cantwell has a decent ability to balance spectacle with storytelling. Likewise, Cafu, Frank D'Armata, and Joe Caramagna present a visual tableau that's really remarkable (from fantastic pin-ups to striking action scenes and intimate conversations).

There is, however, a challenge. The "hero doubting themselves" bit can sometimes drift into navel-gazing, and there are some emo, Drake-esque moments. Dude gets dumped through a window at his new apartment, which is ice cold. As such, some of his really impressive elements (fighting Terrax by himself in the opening scenes) are underscored by getting chased off of social media (where he used to do so well with Squirrel Girl).

Overall, this issue is a mixed bag with top tier production values that has room to grow … or room to crash. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION. Iron Man #1

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • CAFU (A/C) • Wraparound Cover by ALEX ROSS

BIG IRON!

Tony Stark is looking to restart his engine. He decides he's going back to basics, putting away his high-tech toys and high-profile image so he can get his hands dirty again. It's time to dig into the guts of real machines, put on some old-fashioned metal and fly.

But can he really lay that Stark-sized ego down? Life isn't that simple, something that old friends and frustrating foes are quick to point out. If you strip down a billionaire to his bolts, does he run solid or just overheat?

Tony's going to find out once a threat to the entire universe rears its head from the past. As he suits up again, Tony remains sure of one thing: he's still IRON MAN down to his flesh and blood core.

