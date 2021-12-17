Iron Man #15 Preview: How Tony Got His Groove Back

In this preview of Iron Man #15, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, Tony Stark is adapting well to becoming like a god. Check out the preview below.

Iron Man #15

MARVEL COMICS

OCT210933

OCT210934 – IRON MAN #15 CHEW DEVILS REIGN VILLAIN VAR – $3.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Ibraim Roberson (CA) Alex Ross

IRON MAN HAS BECOME THE IRON GOD!

Only trouble is Korvac has once again become cosmic as well. Their conflict now spills out across the universe as both newly nigh-invincible entities vie for absolute dominance. What does it look like when two massive egos with celestial-sized abilities duke it out? What kind of havoc does it cause as they tear through galaxies and dimensions? And how can a handful of tiny humans stop them in hope of saving their old friend Tony Stark?

RATED T+

In Shops: 12/22/2021

SRP: $3.99