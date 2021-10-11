Iron Man vs Captain America in Tales of Suspense #58, Up for Auction

Tales of Suspense #58 is full of noteworthy characters. It's the second appearance of Kraven the Hunter, for example. But Kraven (who is easily defeated by Iron Man in this industry, by the way) is not the villain of this tale. The centerpiece of this story is of course something that has become a staple of superhero comics in the decades since: superhero meets superhero, they have a misunderstanding and end up fighting. While not the first comic book story of this type, Tales of Suspense #58 contains a classic tale of two superheroes who have famously fought several times since: Iron Man and Captain America. There's a Tales of Suspense #58 (Marvel, 1964) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white to white pages among a few other choice Tales of Suspense issues up for auction in this tonight's 2021 October 10-11 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122141 from Heritage Auctions.

As for the misunderstanding that precipitated the battle — the Chamelion was able to impersonate Captain America and long story short, sent him off in battle against the real Cap. The classic version of a classic hero vs hero battle, there's a Tales of Suspense #58 (Marvel, 1964) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white to white pages among a few other choice Tales of Suspense issues up for auction in this tonight's 2021 October 10-11 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122141 from Heritage Auctions.

Tales of Suspense #53 (Marvel, 1964) CGC VF 8.0 Cream to off-white pages. Second appearance of the Black Widow. Iron Man story with Don Heck art. Atomic explosion panels. Origin of the Watcher in backup feature. Jack Kirby cover. George Roussos and Paul Reinman art. Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $285. CGC census 10/21: 51 in 8.0, 109 higher.

Tales of Suspense #55 (Marvel, 1964) CGC VF- 7.5 Off-white to white pages. Featuring Iron Man. Mandarin appearance. "All About Iron Man" feature. Pepper Potts pin-up page. "Tales of the Watcher" backup feature. Jack Kirby cover. Don Heck art. Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $182. CGC census 10/21: 21 in 7.5, 99 higher.

Tales of Suspense #58 (Marvel, 1964) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white to white pages. Captain America battles Iron Man. Second appearance of Kraven the Hunter. Classic cover by Jack Kirby. Last "Tales of the Watcher" backup feature in this title (art by George Tuska). Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $118; FN 6.0 value = $177. CGC census 10/21: 67 in 5.0, 543 higher.

