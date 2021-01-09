Is Chip Zdarsky's Justice League The Last Ride From The Elseworld?

There are things I know very little about. Many, many things. One of them is Chip Zdarsky's upcoming Justice League comic book from DC Comics. I mentioned this the other day, but have very little more information to share. I have three more things to share with you about it, and that's it. I am told that it will be launching in April or May. Probably April. Maybe May. That it will be called The Last Ride. Which sounds like it could be a crossover with Sex Criminals, but it really isn't. And finally, that it may be the first DC Comics story to come out of what Death Metal #7 defined as The Elseworld. A second central point of focus alongside the DC Prime Earth in the DC Omniverse of the DC Infinite Frontier. Yes, I know.

So what is The Elseworld? A place for other stories to be told. It may perform the same function as Earth-2 originally did in the DC Universe, before the concept of parallel dimension and alternate version of classic heroes became a little on the "old hat" side. What Chip Zdarsky may be doing with the Justice League, why it is called The Last Ride, and what it has to do with The Elseworld, I'm sorry, I just can't help you. All I actually know is that it will be coming out from DC Comics in April. Or possibly May. It may even be ongoing, but that may just be too much of a stretch at this point.

If anyone has anything else Justice League-related to share, feel free. Normally I am quite good at making the breadcrumbs that I have look like the whole loaf, but at best write now I just have a couple of crusts.