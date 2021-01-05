The DC Earth Has Rival For Centre Of The Omniverse In Death Metal #7?

Death Metal #7 by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo is published by DC Comics today, and there are so many spoilers. And it promises much, thanks to certain comic book stores selling copies early. From fighting by shoving planets in people's faces, to swearing demons, to a look ahead at Future State, the potential return of Alfred Pennyworth, to digs at Scott Lobdell and Dan DiDio. And we have something called The Totality.

But there is also more to the shape of the new DC Omniverse. As we have seen many worlds, many multiverses, the dark multiverse, all present and accounted for in the new Omniverse. Everything happened, everything mattered.

But there is one other notable change. The Prime Earth is no longer the centre of everything. It's not an Earth 616 like Marvel's used to be, but there is more.

Death Metal #7 introduces The Elseworld to the DC Universe. Named after the line of alternative "what if" worlds, a number of which had been designated to the 52-world Multiverse, this suggests it may be something else. A version of events to rival the DC Universe Earth. An Ultimate universe? Where 5G will end up happening? Something else entirely?

