Is Future State Flash In A Controlling Relationship With Aquawoman?

The Future State Justice League has given us a Justice League who (supposedly) know little of each other's lives. Knowing each other's secret identities and getting involved romantically, apparently, led to the fall of the original League. But under these new rules, not everyone is playing. Take Aquawoman, Andy, talking to her mother and father, Mera and Aquaman, Queen and King of Atlantis again.

But there is someone else in her life. Jess Cambers, the parallel-dimension Flash of the new Justice League.

They know each other's secret identities, even if Jess does not play well or respect Andy's boundaries.

With some seeing Jess acting in a rather controlling manner over Andy. Running roughshod over her objections, and feeding her. There are all sorts of tropes in play being shown here. Then later, when trying to prove to other Justice Leaguers of idiosyncratic details that meant none of them were shape-shifters, Jess goes further.

Andy's reaction – or lack of one – is rather telling. She's being controlled. And Jonathan Kent's creepy smile and response, doesn't exactly help. Jess Chambers, non-binary Flash from another dimension? Bit of a git. Will this portrayal continue once Infinite Frontier comes to town? And might they get their comeuppance? Or have I been watching too many episodes of The Serpent in a row?

FUTURE STATE JUSTICE LEAGUE #1 (OF 2)

(W) Joshua Williamson – Ram V (A) Robson Rocha – Daniel Henriques – Marcio Takara (CA) Dan Mora

Witness the start of a new era for the Justice League starring Jonathan Kent as Superman, Yara Flor as Wonder Woman, Jo Mullein as Green Lantern, Andy Curry as Aquawoman, a new Flash from the Multiverse, and [REDACTED] as Batman! Together, they protect the future, yet apart, their identities are secret even from one another—but why? When their greatest adversaries wind up murdered in an abandoned Hall of Justice, all clues point to…the Justice League! The new team's adventures begin here! And in a new tale of the Justice League Dark, a witch hunt across the DC Universe begins as magic users are harvested and executed—and the team is on the run! Zatanna and Detective Chimp (now possessed by Etrigan) must round up new and old teammates, including John Constantine, Ragman, and Madame Xanadu. Their mission? To battle the power-mad Crow King, Merlin, before his plans for magical domination destroy the fabric of reality. But where is Dr. Fate? And what led the team to disband in the first place? Discover the truth here! This title is fully returnable at a later date. FUTURE STATE JUSTICE LEAGUE #2 (OF 2)

(W) Joshua Williamson – Ram V (A) Robson Rocha – Daniel Henriques – Marcio Takara (CA) Dan Mora

Exiled to a distant planet, the Justice League suspects an impostor in their midst, but not even the next Batman or Green Lantern can find the clues they're looking for. Meanwhile on Earth, the terrifying return of a classic Justice League villain may spell doom for the planet! Doppelgängers abound, paranoia runs rampant, and only the Justice League can save humanity—if they can ever find their way home. Plus, all the world's terrible truths are revealed as the Justice League Dark make their last stand. Hunted, beaten, and harvested for their magic, Zatanna, John Constantine, Detective Chimp, Ragman, Madame Xanadu, and Etrigan all unleash a desperate plan that could destroy them—but is it worth the cost to finish Mad Merlin and his mysterious Knights? Only Doctor Fate knows, and the truth may spell hope or doom!