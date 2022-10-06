Is Lorenzo De Felici's Kroma The Next Ultramega?

One of Skybound's most promoted new series of the year has been Kroma, a new series from Oblivion Song's Lorenzo De Felici that is meant to be the next "prestige" series from the company, following the massive success of Ultramega last year. Certainly, Skybound wants fans making that comparison between the two series, from each featuring acclaimed talents known for their art to gigantic extra length issues, along with two recently revealed variants to Kroma #1 by Ultramega creator James Harren.

Now the question is if fans and retailers will order enough of Kroma #1 to meet demand or if, like with the release of Skybound's previous prestige series in Ultramega, there will be a same-day sell-out of the debut issue… including all of the original art too?

Here's what we do know – we're starting to see the same kind of buzz that's followed other big Skybound launches this year, including:

Oblivion Song co-creator Robert Kirkman, who also created lots of your other favorite comics and is Skybound head honcho:

The aforementioned Harren:

Invincible and Amazing Spider-Man's Ryan Ottley:

Just read Kroma 1 by @LoreDeFelici and I gotta say, that was goddamn incredible. I love the whole concept, he's killing it on writing, drawing, AND coloring! Lorenzo, you're making the comic industry better and better, keeping it on its toes and upping the game! — RYAN OTTLEY (@RyanOttley) September 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And comics influencer Regie Collects:

It's been a year of breakout hits for Skybound including I Hate This Place from Kyle Starks, Artyom Topilin, and Lee Loughridge; LEGO Ninjago Garmadon from Tri Vuong, which led to a historic first ever Lego Ideas campaign, the massive Clementine by Tillie Walden with a 100K print run; then Creepshow #1 recently becoming the company's biggest licensed comics launch, with an almost immediate second printing; and Dark Ride #1 from Joshua Williamson and Andrei Bressan poised to sell out thanks to the fabled "Bat Bump."

But Kroma #1 doesn't close FOC order till this upcoming Monday, the 10th of October, and that's when we'll have a better idea if Skybound's latest prestige series has managed to reach the heights of its predecessor. Kroma #1 goes on-sale Wednesday, November 2 and maybe we'll be back here telling you we told you so, if we were the kind of people to do (and yes we totally are).

