Ize Press Unveils Covers, Dates for BTS Graphic Novel and Other Titles

Ize Press revealed the release dates and covers of the English-language editions of HYBE's own IP-based 'original story' webcomics with BTS (7FATES: CHAKHO), TOMORROW X TOGETHER (THE STAR SEEKERS), and ENHYPEN (DARK MOON series). These three titles were released initially in ten languages on WEBTOON Worldwide Services, collectively garnering over 70 million views in a single month.

As his last professional work before his untimely passing in 2022, the artist of the popular Solo Leveling comic DUBU illustrated the cover of the print edition of 7FATES: CHAKHO, Vol. 1. Ize Press will also publish the English print editions of HYBE's webnovels of the same names. Release dates for the webnovels will be announced at a later date.

7FATES: CHAKHO

Created by HYBE

With BTS

A collaboration with BTS, the dynamic story follows seven young men bound by fate. After growing up together through a series of trials and tribulations, they must become a unified group of seven to unlock their destiny. 7FATES: CHAKHO is an urban fantasy story set in the near future, inspired by the Chakhogapsa tiger hunters of the Joseon Dynasty in Korea. The story portrays confrontations between humans and the Beom tribe in a corrupt world.

7FATES: CHAKHO will be released in October 2023.

THE STAR SEEKERS

Created by HYBE

With TOMORROW X TOGETHER

THE STAR SEEKERS follows a group of young men in a pop band who live in a world where magic is part of everyday reality. The group awakens one day to discover they possess dormant magical abilities. This fantastic tale features imaginary creatures, magic, and a fun look at the world of entertainment.

The Star Seekers will be released in November 2023.

DARK MOON series

Created by HYBE

With ENHYPEN

Mixing urban fantasy and teen romance, the story follows the confrontation, confusion, and chemistry between a group of vampires, a pack of werewolves, and a mysterious girl with a secret. The tale of DARK MOON is told in the form of a series of stories, starting with DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR. Combining a heroine with incredible abilities, youthful friendships, and a powerful secret, DARK MOON: THE BLOOD ALTAR brings new levity and energy to teen romance.

Dark Moon will be released in December 2023.