Jack Kirby Estate Responds To Stan Lee Documentary

The Jack Kirby Estate has issued a more official response to the recently released Stan Lee Documentary on Disney+ shared with Bleeding Cool

Last week Disney+ broadcast a new documentary about Stan Lee, which initially uses Lee's own narration, telling his life story over the decades. A statement was issued by Jack Kirby's son, Neal Kirby, and posted by Neal's daughter and Jack Kirby's granddaughter, Jillian Kirby.

The Jack Kirby Estate has now issued a more official response to the recently released Stan Lee Documentary on Disney+.

The newest Stan Lee documentary is another example of regurgitating falsehoods and repeating long debunked ideas into the creation of these beloved Marvel characters. Jack and Stan were an amazing team, whose combined talents ushered in an entire universe of superheroes that have inspired generations. The Jack Kirby Estate has and will continue to ensure that comic book and pop culture fans understand the importance of Jack in the creation of the Marvel Universe. This continuation to push a challenged narrative, hurts the legacy of Stan Lee as well, and continues the disregard towards Jack in the creation of these iconic characters. It truly pains the family to once again have to fight to ensure Jack's legacy and his global contribution to the comics industry. Jack Kirby was more than an artist, he was a visionary and creative force, whose contribution to the creation of many Marvel characters goes way beyond putting pencil to paper. Stan Lee will rightfully be remembered as a champion of comic books, creative powerhouse and figurehead of one the world's most cherished brands. It is now time for the world to discover the other creative force behind their favorite superheroes. The Jack Kirby Estate invites you to learn more about Jack's version of how these superheroes were created and his inspiration for doing so. Jack loved his fans and creating for them was not just a job, it was his passion. There are many resources that now add historical facts that are finally changing the one-sided narrative that has been pushed throughout the years. We look forward to one day having a documentary that tells both sides of this amazing story. Until that time, we'll continue to ensure Jack's legacy is protected and find solace in knowing that these co-creations continue to inspire and entertain people around the world. The Kirby Estate

Jack Kirby co-created Captain America with Joe Simon in 1940 for what would become Marvel Comics, also creating the romance comics genre after fighting in World War II. In the sixties, he co-created the majority of the Marvel Universe with Stan Lee, namely the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Avengers, the Hulk, Ant-Man, Thor, Iron Man, the Black Panther, and many, many more. Falling out with Marvel over a lack of credit, pay and returned artwork, he switched to DC Comics, where he created Darkseid, The Fourth World and the rest of the New Gods, before returning to Marvel to create Moon Boy & Devil Dinosaur, Machine Man and more, before moving into animation, creator-owned comics such as Captain Victory, Destroyer Duck, Silver Star and more. He died of heart failure in 1994 at the age of 76.

The level of his contributions to the Marvel Universe, as opposed to Stan Lee has been a much debated issue. A lawsuit against Marvel and new owner Disney from his family, represented by Marc Toberoff, saw Disney settle for what is believed to be over $30 million.

Today, Bleeding Cool reported on a revived Jack Kirby work by way of Tom Scioli, Jack Kirby's Star Warriors.

