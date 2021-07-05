Jack Kirby Gets Psychedelic With This Intense Silver Surfer Piece

If you're a fan of Jack Kirby, Marvel Comics' Silver Surfer, and artwork that would make even an employee at Spencer's Gifts feel like they're tripping out, this is something you're not going to want to miss. Heritage Auctions has put a psychedelic Silver Surfer by comics king Jack Kirby up for bid. Created by Kirby and the late, great Stan Lee, the character Silver Surfer first debuted in Fantastic Four #48 back in 1966. Like many of both Kirby and Lee's creators, Silver Surfer has gone on to become one of the most iconic comic book characters of all time. Kirby brings to this poster his style, which imagines the cosmic Marvel universe as a mind-bending trip, mixing elements of geometry with artwork that looks like organic cells would under a microscope. Or, at least, what I think that would look like. I'm a writer, not a scientist; give me a break. Let's take a look at this awesome piece.

Marvel Psychedelic Black Light Poster #4005 Silver Surfer "At Last I'm Free" (The Third Eye, 1971).

The Surfer sails across a crowded, colorful cosmos on this eye-popping day-glo poster. Designed by Jack Kirby, this nearly hallucinogenic piece of nostalgia, was part of the now very rare series of 24 posters created by Marvel Comics and Black light printing company Third Eye in 1971. It measures 21.5" x 35", and has torn edges and corners, some paper loss, small tears along the sides, and handling wear. In Very Good condition.

Bring a little bit of Jack Kirby trippiness into your home by heading over to Heritage Auctions to bid for this mind-bending Silver Surfer piece. Whether you're a lifelong comics lover, a Kirby aficionado, a Silver Surfer fan, or need something to marvel at while taking an interstellar mind trip, good luck bidding on this amazing item.