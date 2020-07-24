Jae Lee Cover For Rorschach #1 Suggests He Is Not Reggie Long

In the unauthorised sequel to Watchmen, Doomsday Clock by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank, Rorschach returned – but not the original, who had been killed in Watchmen #12 by Dr Manhattan. Instead, this was Reggie Long, son of Rorschach's prison psychiatrist, who had taken on the role, the mask and the mission.

Tom King and Jorge Fornes have their own unauthorized sequel to Watchmen, Rorschach, to be published by DC Comics in October. It also features Rorschach, as well as a Lone Ranger style-sidekick. But who is under the mask this time? Well, a variant cover for Rorschach #1 just released indicates that it might not be Reggie Long but someone else entirely. Do the Dr Manhattan dumbbells indicate that Dr Manhattan brought the original Rorschach, Walter Kovacs back to life? And brought Bubastis back as a mirror? Is that an elderly Adrian Veidt under the mask? Those are purple pants after all… but he is eating beans straight from the tin too.

RORSCHACH #1

written by TOM KING

art and cover by JORGE FORNéS

variant cover by JAE LEE

blank variant cover

ON SALE 10/20/20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 12 | FC

CARD STOCK COVERS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

It's been 35 years since Ozymandias dropped a giant interdimensional squid on New York City, killing thousands and destroying the public's trust in heroes once and for all. And since that time, one figure in a fedora, mask, and trenchcoat has become a divisive culture icon. So what does it mean when Rorschach reappears as an assassin trying to kill a candidate running against President Robert Redford? Who is the man behind the mask, and why is he acting this way? It's up to one detective to uncover the true identity of this would-be killer—and it will take him into a web of conspiracies involving alien invasions, disgraced do-gooders, mystic visions, and yes, comic books.

Writer Tom King joins forces with artist Jorge Fornés for a new miniseries that explores the mythic qualities of one of the most compelling characters from the bestselling graphic novel of all time, Watchmen.