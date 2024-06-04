Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comic shop, jam, notting hill

Jam Comic Book Shop Moves From East End To Notting Hill

The Jam Bookshop of Hackney Road in Shoreditch closed down earlier this year. Well, now it's back on Portobello Road, Notting Hill.

The Jam Bookshop was a favourite for Bleeding Cool's regular "Things To Do In London If You Like Comics" columns, with Private Eye cartoonist David Ziggy Greene selling small press comics and books on Hackney Road in Shoreditch. But earlier this year, it closed down. Well, now it's back. Or rather, next month it will be, just in time for next month's Things To Do column (and yes, I know this month's was late!)

The new Jam Bookshop will be opening in Notting Hill, July 2024 at the Portobello Green Arcade, off the Portobello Road Market and under the Westway bridge, alongside streetwear and high-end fashion labels, tailored suits, bespoke jewellery, kid's fashion/gifts, interior accessories, designer glasses, skincare products, tea ranges, a hair salon and much more… and now small press comic books as well. I am sure there is a film that begins this way. And there are plenty of celebs and comic creators, as well as fellow Private Eye contributors, to celebrate the news.

Horrible Histories researcher and You're Dead To Me creator Greg Jenner: "Congrats!! This is great news" Private Eye cartoonist and playwright Nick Newman: "Great news!" Comedy writer and Private Eye contributor Tom Jamieson: "Amazing news! A friend had a unit inside & I used to do his market stall for him Friday& Saturday outside under the awning long long ago." Graphic novelist Andrew Donkin: "Great news." Comics writer Simon Russell: "Yay! wasn't Mr Gruber's shop in Portobello Road in the Paddington books?" Moley Mole01: "As one door closes, another door opens" said Mr Gruber . "On Portobello Road!" said Paddington excitedly, before adding "but with Jam, not marmalade!" Comic creator Alex Tomlinson: That would've been my nearest bookshop back in the day. You wouldn't have been able to get rid of me. Excellent news. Cartoonist Modern Toss: Congratulations! Cartoonist and small bookshop owner Frann Preston-Gannon: Lovely news!

More information, much more, at the Jam Bookshop Patreon.

