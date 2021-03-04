Why Does James Bond Join Blofeld In James Bond: Agent Of Spectre?

Ernst Stavro Blofeld from the James Bond series of novels and films is a criminal mastermind with aspirations of world domination, and head of the global criminal organisation SPECTRE. Antagonist of Bond, he was originally written by Fleming as a physically massive and powerfully built man, standing around 6' 3" and weighing 20 stone, who had become flabby with a huge belly. And that's close to how he is portrayed in the comic books, published by Dynamite Entertainment – who have their own politics to deal with. But this new comic presents a very different relationship between Bond and Blofeld.

James Bond: Agent Of Spectre

This is James Bond: Agent Of SPECTRE – echoing recent Secret Empire storyline with Captain America revealed as a sleeper agent of Hydra all along. Though this time, we get to see the pitch. As Blofeld has his own threat within SPECTRE – and sees Bond as his solution.

James Bond: Agent Of Spectre

Titania Jones is the reason Blofeld wants Bond, to deal with her without destroying everything else, but why should Bond want Blofeld's deal?

James Bond: Agent Of Spectre

Threatening the ones Bond has left has friends – but also appealing to Bond's survival instincts.

James Bond: Agent Of Spectre

But also the endgame.

Art by Luca Casalanguida

And of course, leaving a stronger Blofeld and a stronger SPECTRE. Surely there can be only one answer.

Art by Luca Casalanguida

Well. James Bond is a spy after all… if he is taking Blofeld's shilling, what is his real aim in getting inside Spectre? Knowledge? Insight? Or a chance to bring the whole thing down? And wouldn't Blofeld suspect a double cross that the threat to friends would not dissuade?

JAMES BOND AGENT OF SPECTRE #1
DYNAMITE
JAN210788
(W) Christos Gage (A) Luca Casalanguida (CA) Steve Epting
AGENT OF SPECTRE Part 1! There's a civil war brewing within SPECTRE. An upstart American member of the international criminal organization is attempting a coup, threatening to depose Ernst Stavro Blofeld. She's on guard against Blofeld's men, so to take her out, Blofeld recruits a wild card – James Bond! With Blofeld threatening the life of Bond's friend Felix Leiter as leverage, Bond agrees…but he has a plan to use this internal strife to bring SPECTRE down once and for all. Will he succeed, or is this a dark path from which even 007 can't return? In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99

