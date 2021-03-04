Why Does James Bond Join Blofeld In James Bond: Agent Of Spectre?

Ernst Stavro Blofeld from the James Bond series of novels and films is a criminal mastermind with aspirations of world domination, and head of the global criminal organisation SPECTRE. Antagonist of Bond, he was originally written by Fleming as a physically massive and powerfully built man, standing around 6' 3" and weighing 20 stone, who had become flabby with a huge belly. And that's close to how he is portrayed in the comic books, published by Dynamite Entertainment – who have their own politics to deal with. But this new comic presents a very different relationship between Bond and Blofeld.

This is James Bond: Agent Of SPECTRE – echoing recent Secret Empire storyline with Captain America revealed as a sleeper agent of Hydra all along. Though this time, we get to see the pitch. As Blofeld has his own threat within SPECTRE – and sees Bond as his solution.

Titania Jones is the reason Blofeld wants Bond, to deal with her without destroying everything else, but why should Bond want Blofeld's deal?

Threatening the ones Bond has left has friends – but also appealing to Bond's survival instincts.

But also the endgame.

And of course, leaving a stronger Blofeld and a stronger SPECTRE. Surely there can be only one answer.

Well. James Bond is a spy after all… if he is taking Blofeld's shilling, what is his real aim in getting inside Spectre? Knowledge? Insight? Or a chance to bring the whole thing down? And wouldn't Blofeld suspect a double cross that the threat to friends would not dissuade?

(W) Christos Gage (A) Luca Casalanguida (CA) Steve Epting

AGENT OF SPECTRE Part 1! There's a civil war brewing within SPECTRE. An upstart American member of the international criminal organization is attempting a coup, threatening to depose Ernst Stavro Blofeld. She's on guard against Blofeld's men, so to take her out, Blofeld recruits a wild card – James Bond! With Blofeld threatening the life of Bond's friend Felix Leiter as leverage, Bond agrees…but he has a plan to use this internal strife to bring SPECTRE down once and for all. Will he succeed, or is this a dark path from which even 007 can't return? In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99