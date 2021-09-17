James Tynion IV Launches Department Of Truth Wild Fictions on Substack

James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds' The Department Of Truth has been a smash hit for Image Comics, in a world where conspiracies become true when enough people believe in them, with an investigative body headed up by Lee Harvey Oswald. And now Tynion is taking it to Substack. With The Department Of Truth: Wild Fictions.

It will focus on the Field Office team which hunts down legendary monsters before enough people believe in them, and were introduced in The Department Of Truth #11 and #12 Bigfoot story.

The two-parter introduced THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH: FIELD OFFICE, which focuses on hunting down and killing Cryptids before belief in them can spread too wide around the country. In the parlance of the Department of Truth, these thought forms are called "WILD FICTIONS," and we set a kind of taxonomy for three main types of Wild Fictions roaming the country. I'll let the Director of the Field Office explain it all herself…

And rather than comics, we will get comic book legends drawing some of these creatures for the Department Of Truth files…

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH: WILD FICTIONS will feature Case Files from The Department of Truth Field Office about the history of each of the "Wild Fictions" we explore, and some notes regarding times the Field Office have interacted with those monsters. And each case file is going to feature a bad-ass, original, never before seen illustration by one of Martin and my favorite artists, drawing your favorite cryptids. The case files are being impeccably researched by The Department of Truth's Ace Editor, Steve Foxe. Ultimately, we'll collect all of these case files and illustrations into a fancy schmancy hardcover that will shelve beautifully next to the inevitable DOT Deluxe Hardcovers we bring into the world.

While these will all be framed within the logic of The Department of Truth, our goal is to tell the real stories of how these stories started to spread in the world. So I think it serves as the perfect counterbalance for the latest BLUE BOOK entries. Every Friday, Paid Subscribers are either going to get Cryptids or UFOs in your inbox. Fridays are when you can expect a dose of TRUE WEIRD.

And for those sticking just to the regular print comic books.

I'm going to jump the gun and let you know one of my favorites that isn't going to be in the first batch of Case Files… BECAUSE we're going to be covering him in the pages of THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH itself. The Department of Truth #15 is coming out this December, and it is going to bring you a story I've been dying to get to for the last six months… We're going to Point Pleasant, West Virginia in 1966 and 1967 to bring you the story of THE MOTHMAN. illustrators working in the field today. This is going to be an outside the box issue, telling an outside the box story. It is also going to be very important to the larger mythology of The Department of Truth.

Let's pull out the solicitation for that from the batch we ran this morning on Bleeding Cool…

Back in 1967, the Department of Truth went out to West Virginia and tried to create a tulpa of its own. Forty-six people died in the aftermath. Fan-favorite illustrator DAVID ROMERO (Razorblades: The Horror Magazine) joins Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV to reveal the true origin…of Mothman.

